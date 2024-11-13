Ericsson Early Career Program: Assistant Project Manager
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Excellerate Global Leadership Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to engage with commercial projects at a strategic and global level, rising up to challenges and becoming and developing as a leader.
As part of the Excellerate program you are able to seize the initiative, operate with a consultative approach and collaborate on cross-technology solutions. The program will ensure you gain real practical insight into our business, our stakeholders and our customers including communication service providers (CSP) across the globe, and how we integrate end-to-end solutions to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Excellerate Program will start as Assistant Project Leader within Core Networks Engineering.
What you will do:
You willwill support leading the Product Care activities within PDU Packet Core DG Session Control Plane. You're responsible to drive reactive and proactive quality activities and act as representative in Quality reference group. In this role, you will monitor and optimize trouble report flow, analyse customer feedback, and drive quality improvements within the Session Control Plane. You'll oversee quality KPIs, manage improvement backlogs, support escalations, and foster continuous quality learning to enhance product care and identify critical process needs.
You will bring:
Joining the team will offer you an exciting journey through business and technology where you will learn, be able to challenge, take decisions and most importantly have a lot of fun! We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and believe you have an interest for business/commercial management combined with a technical interest in the communications industry.
In addition, we believe you have:
* Min. 3 years working experience as R&D leader
* Have Project Management knowledge in Agile/Lean ways of working
* Proven capability to drive solutions cross organizations
* A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
* Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
* Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
* Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English Ersättning
