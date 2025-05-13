Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Leader
Who you are
Are you passionate about renewing and improving how we meet the needs and dreams of diverse co-workers and customers in today's evolving reality? Are you constantly curious and learning? Do you have experience in influencing and leading organizational performance and change? Then keep on reading because we are looking for you!
We are recruiting an Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Leader.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have several years of experience leading change and developing organizational strategies to solve complex challenges and deliver business performance. We are looking for someone who can connect the dots, drive actions on a global level, and coach stakeholders.
For this role, you need strong communication skills, to be able to champion your ideas, effectively conceptualize and develop global solutions, tools, and initiatives, and collaborate with internal stakeholders across the IKEA world to strengthen ED&I maturity in our business, systems, and processes. You will be responsible for developing better ways of working and finding new ways to deliver our vision and results. You should be a role model of our culture and values, user-oriented to understand needs, challenges, and be willing and motivated to solve issues so we create value for our co-workers and customers.
Your responsibilities
In this role as Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Leader, you will be responsible for leading all aspects related to Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, including the design, development, execution, change management and scaling of approaches and initiatives aligned with our ED&I strategies, clear measurable goals, and standards. To create value for people and business, you will follow-through on your ideas, and apply a data-driven and humanistic approach to guide, support, and prioritize the development of tools, methods, processes, and solutions for business impact.
You will also be responsible for driving performance against our ED&I goals by providing strategic guidance and support to the ED&I matrix, broader community, senior leaders, and key stakeholders across country organizations and group functions so that we can evolve, operationalize, and integrate ED&I in everyday business.
This is a permanent position based in the Netherlands (Amsterdam) or Sweden (Malmö).
You will report to the Deputy Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Manager. If you are currently living outside one of these multifunctional hub locations, relocation will be necessary.
Together as a Team
IKEA believes that people are at the heart of our business. This includes our customers and co-workers. Together, we create a better everyday life by living our shared values and safeguarding our unique culture. To be able to create an inspiring IKEA experience, we need to make sure we have the pre-conditions to meet our co-workers and customers in the best possible way. The purpose of the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion function is to improve Ingka's relevance and attractiveness for all diverse groups by securing equal opportunities, accessibility, and organizational competence to reach our business ambitions, and this is where you come in.
