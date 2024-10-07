Epic owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About Us:
Entertainment and Connected Services, EACS, is a development organization with product responsibility for Infotainment head units, android automotive platforms, software applications, radios, amplifiers, speakers and more. We work with requirements and function ownerships, collaborations with partners and suppliers, developing, integrating and verifying software on all levels. As well as developing, integrating and verifying infotainment, audio and sound solutions.
As a leading force in automotive software development, we are looking for passionate, innovative, and customer-focused individuals to join our dynamic team. If you're excited about shaping the future of automotive technology and bringing transformative products to market, we'd love to meet you!
About the role:
As an Epic Owner, you will play a key role in driving our product development and ensuring successful delivery of business value. You will own and manage epics from inception to completion, acting as a bridge between product vision and execution. This role requires a strategic mindset, strong leadership skills, and a deep understanding of agile methodologies. You will work closely with product managers, stakeholders, development teams, and other epic owners to align on product goals, prioritize work, and ensure timely delivery of high-quality features that meet our customer needs.
Key Responsibilities:
* Epic Management: Lead the life cycle of epics from idea generation and backlog refinement through to implementation, release, and feedback collection.
* Strategic Alignment: Collaborate with product managers and stakeholders to understand business priorities, align epics with product vision, and translate high-level objectives into actionable work items.
* Prioritization & Planning: Develop and maintain an epic roadmap, clearly prioritizing features and deliverables based on business value, customer needs, and technical feasibility.
* Stakeholder Communication: Serve as the primary point of contact for all matters related to the epic. Effectively communicate progress, risks, and dependencies with both internal and external stakeholders, ensuring transparency and alignment throughout the process.
* Team Collaboration: Engage with cross-functional teams, including engineering, design, quality assurance, and product marketing, to ensure all aspects of the epic are well-understood, and any impediments are proactively addressed.
* Customer-Centric Focus: Advocate for the customer throughout the epic life cycle, ensuring features are developed with a customer-first mindset and deliver measurable value.
* Continuous Improvement: Participate in agile ceremonies, retrospectives, and improvement initiatives to ensure that the team remains high-performing and continually improves processes.
Skills & Qualifications:
* Experience: 5+ years in product ownership, project management, or a similar role, preferably within software development or automotive technology.
* Agile Mindset: Strong understanding and experience with Agile methodologies (e.g., Scrum, SAFe) and a passion for lean and iterative product development.
* Leadership: Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams, drive decision-making, and influence without direct authority.
* Problem-Solving: Excellent analytical skills with the ability to quickly understand complex issues, identify solutions, and communicate these effectively to different audiences.
* Communication: Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to articulate complex concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
* Organizational Skills: Exceptional organizational and multitasking skills, capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
* Customer-Centricity: A strong sense of empathy for the end-user and a commitment to delivering value and excellent customer experience.
* Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a dynamic, rapidly evolving environment, embracing change and bringing creative solutions to the table.
* Technical Acumen: A solid understanding of software development processes and automotive technology trends is highly desirable.
Preferred Qualifications:
* Experience with tools like Jira, Confluence, or similar agile project management tools.
* Familiarity with automotive industry standards and regulations.
If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for innovation and a drive to make a difference, we encourage you to apply! Please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining your qualifications and interest in the Epic Owner role at EACS.
For questions, reach out to our hiring manager, Mattias Levin at: mattias.levin@volvo.com
Last application date: 28th October 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14644-42886717". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Batool Malik +4631660000 Jobbnummer
8942150