Environmental Manager
2025-01-14
Do you want to build the world of tomorrow with us today? Then join us at HOCHTIEF Infrastructure GmbH Tyskland Sverige Filial at our location in Stockholm.
We are offering an exciting opportunity for an Environmental Manager to thrive in a dynamic and international environment as part of our project on the Stockholm Bypass / Förbifart Stockholm. This is a temporary, part-time position (50%) with a duration approx. until September 2025.
Summary of Duties / Responsibilities
Prepare the final documentation of the project (main task)
Establish and, if necessary, revise the Environmental Plan and associated documentation
Ensure that the documentation prepared in the area complies with laws and the client's requirements
Obtain control activities from the relevant area of responsibility and establish control programs
Ensure that documentation of results (water samples, noise measurements, etc.) of activities included in the control program is obtained
Carry out safety and environmental rounds and prepare for and participate in audits
Manage and compile deviation and monthly reports
Manage and follow up KMA requirements according to contract
Maintain contact with authorities and clients
Prepare and revise training material and conduct environmental training according to contract requirements
Ensure that vehicle inventory and required documentation is according to contract requirements
Ensure that Chemsoft is updated with current chemical products
Ensure that the customer is provided with the required environmental documentation (e.g. hydrogeology, climate calculation)
When needed, participate in internal and external meetings, and support in dialog with authorities
Support production by contacting subcontractors when needed in coordination with the production team
HOCHTIEF is one of the world's largest construction groups globally. We are involved at all stages of construction, bridges, roads, tunnels, ports, railways, airports and facilities, as well as in conventional and renewable energy. We are just over 34,000 employees and had a sales volume of just over EUR 21 billion in 2021. More information about HOCHTIEF can be found at www.hochtief.com Så ansöker du
