Enterprise Architect - AI & Data
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2026-07-09
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Europe AB i Mjölby
, Örebro
, Borås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we enable our customers' logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We firmly believe in setting ideas in motion. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for them, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe, or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together, we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
We are strengthening our Enterprise Architecture (EA) team with a strategic architect who will play a key role in shaping the AI and Data landscape across Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE). You will contribute to the full Enterprise Architecture model while focusing on direction, principles and guardrails that support scalable, harmonised and business-aligned development.
This is a strategic EA role. You will not implement data pipelines or AI models, instead, you will drive alignment, support architectural and investment decisions, and guide the AI program, the Data team, Solution Architecture and business stakeholders by providing structure, direction and decision support.
You will work in close collaboration with established AI, Data and Security capabilities, meaning you will not be expected to be the deepest expert in every area, but rather someone who can connect perspectives and shape a coherent architecture.
In this role, you report to the Head of Enterprise Architecture.
Your Responsibilities
Contribute to and shape enterprise-level AI and Data architecture principles, target states and reference patterns.
Drive direction for Information and Data architecture, including data domains, information structure, interoperability and ownership models.
Ensure alignment between business needs, AI initiatives, data platforms and the EA model.
Translate business and transformation into architectural guidance and support decision-making in relevant governance and investment forums.
Collaborate with the AI program, Data team, Solution Architects, CISO and Legal to support scalable, secure and compliant solutions.
Contribute to architecture governance and reviews from an AI and data perspective.
Support business areas in exploring and scaling data-driven and AI-enabled capabilities.
Help strengthen architectural understanding and ways of working across TMHE.
Your Profile
We believe mindset and attitude make all the difference. If you are structured, communicative and proactive, you will thrive here. The following qualities would make you a strong fit:
Broad experience in Enterprise Architecture or related strategic architecture roles.
Good understanding of data-driven architecture and an interest in AI and emerging capabilities.
Ability to see the holistic picture and understand how processes, data, applications and platforms interact to create business value.
Experience engaging with business stakeholders, facilitating structured dialogue and translating needs into architectural guidance.
Comfortable working in a data-driven environment where new capabilities - such as AI - increasingly influence business processes and architectural direction.
Good communication skills, with the ability to explain complex topics in a clear and pragmatic way.
Curious, collaborative and confident taking the lead when needed.
Interest and ability to teach, guide and build architectural maturity in the organisation.
Enjoy working in a team and being part of our journey towards a modern and sustainable IT landscape.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Relevant education.
Our Offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we don't just offer jobs-we offer careers with purpose. In our dynamic, diverse, and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can truly thrive and bring your ideas to life. You will have the opportunity to work with AI and data at a strategic level in a European organisation.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and flexible work arrangements that allow you to balance your personal and professional life. With clear goals and direction from senior leadership, you'll also find abundant opportunities for career growth and development within the company. Our organisational support ensures that you can maintain a healthy work-life balance while pursuing meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry.
We believe learning never stops. Whether you're developing new skills or leading ground-breaking projects, this is a place where continuous growth is celebrated. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and we take pride in fostering a supportive, open environment where every voice is heard.
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than 17th of August 2026.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
Svarvargatan 8 (visa karta
)
595 81 MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9998614