Team Manager (Technical information & documentation)
Piab Aktiebolag / Teknikjobb / Danderyd Visa alla teknikjobb i Danderyd
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Piab Aktiebolag i Danderyd
Position: Team Manager, Technical Information & Documentation
Location: Danderyd, Sweden
Division: Vacuum Automation
Type: Permanent, full-time
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB. Piab serves a wide range of industries, including e-commerce logistics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, providing innovative vacuum automation solutions tailored to each sector.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach.
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Job Mission:
As Team Manager, Technical Information & Documentation, you lead and develop Piab's Technical Documentation team while working hands-on with our content ecosystem. You ensure that high‐quality, scalable technical information supports our products, digital experiences and customers across channels. You drive transformation towards structured, automated and AI‐assisted documentation, positioning technical information as a strategic business asset for Piab.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Lead and inspire the team
Lead, coach and develop Piab's Technical Documentation team.
Foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and continuous improvement.
Set priorities while actively contributing to the team's daily work.
Be hands-on
Create, review and improve technical documentation alongside the team.
Work directly in our documentation ecosystem, including Paligo, Inriver, Tacton CPQ and related platforms.
Participate in product launches, Engineering Change Orders (ECOs) and New Product Introduction (NPI) projects.
Support configurable documentation and automated datasheet generation.
Drive transformation
Challenge existing ways of working and identify opportunities to simplify, automate and improve.
Lead the adoption of AI-assisted authoring, structured content and automated publishing.
Build reusable, scalable content that supports multiple channels and future digital experiences.
Continuously improve processes, governance and documentation quality.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum 8 years of experience leading technical documentation, technical communication or product information teams.
Minimum 5 years of experience creating technical documentation for industrial or engineering products.
Experience and genuine interest in being both a leader and an active, hands-on contributor.
Strong drive to improve and transform ways of working, with energy from improving processes rather than simply maintaining them.
Demonstrated ability to collaborate across Engineering, Product Management, Marketing and IT.
Strategic mindset with a belief that technical information is a core business asset.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken (mandatory).
Curiosity about AI, automation and emerging technologies, and how they can be applied to documentation.
Experience with structured authoring, APIs and AI-supported documentation workflows is an advantage.
Experience with the following tools is a plus:
Paligo
Inriver
Tacton CPQ
Teamcenter
Smartcat
Postman
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! use the following link to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy in is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556055-7687)
Vendevägen 89 (visa karta
)
182 32 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Piab Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
10016086