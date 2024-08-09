English Language Acquisition Teacher
2024-08-09
TEACHER: English Language Acquisition Teacher
Duties/Responsibilities:
Teaching of Grades 6 to 10 English Language Acquisition.
Co-teaching/pushing-into mainstream classes and working with students in various subjects.
Developing materials appropriate for classes with a wide range of abilities.
Assisting students with tasks from their mainstream classes.
Liaising with staff in all subject areas to ensure the EAL students can access the curriculum.
Contributing to the development and implementation of the curriculum.
Communicating regularly with parents.
Be an active and contributing member of the school's faculty.
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school.
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school.
Supporting students in maintaining their mother language skills.
Qualifications and Experience the teacher is expected to have:
Teaching qualification.
Qualifications in the area of English Language Acquisition.
Experience as a teacher.
Excellent communication skills in English, at a native speaker level.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
It would be desirable for the successful applicant to have a working knowledge of the IB Middle Years Programme or its equivalent. Experience working with students from diverse cultures and countries would be an advantage.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Contract:
Temporary - Cover for a temporary leave.
Starting - September 6, 2023
End - March 6, 2023
Salary - fixed salary (salary scale based on earned years of experience)
Application
Last day for applications is Aug 21, 2024.
We only accept applications in English and from qualified teachers.
Please send a letter of interest, your CV and two references to application@intsch.se
. Mark the email with "EAL teacher". SIS holds the right to start Så ansöker du
