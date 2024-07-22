English Content Writer
2024-07-22
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1,600 customers and approximately three million users worldwide. We empower people to be their best while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included, "Because People Matter" .
Content Writer - 1-year contract This is an exciting opportunity for a talented writer who can generate engaging content across multiple channels. You will be responsible for researching topics and developing content for blog posts, website content, whitepapers, thought-leadership reports, campaigns, video scripts, sales collaterals, data-driven emails, and social media.
This position requires a highly-skilled, tech-savvy content writer who can create engaging, insightful content to reach our target groups and build awareness of Benify and our products. Ideally, you will be a self-starter, enjoy working independently, be detail-oriented, and have a desire to get things done. You are on top of current HR trends and always looking for what will come next. You will be a part of the creative team working closely with our content writers and designers. Your primary responsibility is supporting the marketing department with content for our international growth initiatives. Our expert team of marketing and digital specialists will also support you.
What we are looking for You love to write and can deliver high-quality content in English for multiple channels and purposes. You'll feel at home in a fast-paced workplace and comfortable asserting yourself and your ambitions. You're easy-going, service-minded, structured, and creative.
Native English speaker with the ability to write in American English, ensuring consistency.
Superb writing skills with the ability to translate data and insights into a compelling marketing story for various audiences. Excellent writing and editing skills in English.
Several years of experience as a copywriter, content writer, or journalist.
Relevant education or similar qualifications.
Self-starting and comfortable working independently with an analytical and creative-thinking mindset.
Previous experience with SaaS is a big plus, if within HR tech, even better!
Fluency in Swedish or German would also be a plus.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Hybrid working model
Generous pension scheme & wellness allowance
30 days of vacation
Annual conference and a variety of social events and activities at our offices
We encourage you to climb our company ladder and offer internal career opportunities
Join a dynamic and innovative SaaS company dedicated to helping employers improve their relationships with employees worldwide. As a Benifyer, you'll enjoy a forward-thinking culture that encourages personal and professional growth. We offer an entrepreneurial environment that values creativity and new ideas, with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a nearly gender-balanced team, we prioritize creating a supportive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Practical informationSubmit your resume in English together with your writing portfolio.Location: London, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Munich, and AmsterdamFor this role, we do not offer visa sponsorship.Extent: Full-time, 1-year contract until November 2025.Start: As soon as we find our perfect match! We will screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date. Ersättning
