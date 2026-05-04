Engineering Manager
Primekey Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-05-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Primekey Solutions AB i Solna
About the position
Keyfactor is looking for a highly capable and motivated Engineering Manager to lead an engineering team working on our flagship PKI product offering. In this role, you will combine strong technical understanding with exceptional people leadership to build, coach, and empower a high-performing team. Your primary focus will be enabling your team to deliver scalable, secure, and high-quality software while fostering a culture of ownership, continuous improvement, and collaboration.
Job Responsibilities
Build, coach, and empower a high-performing, inclusive engineering team; attract, hire, and retain top talent.
Foster a culture of ownership, experimentation, and continuous learning; celebrate wins and learn from failures.
Provide ongoing mentorship, career guidance, and timely feedbackwith clear growth plans.
Align engineering work to product strategy and business outcomes; translate strategy into technical direction.
Collaborate closely with Product Management, to deliver end-to-end value.
Evolve lightweight, data-informed processes.
Raise the bar on engineering effectiveness, reliability, and quality(e.g., test coverage, cycle time), which also includes creating and maintaining metrics to facilitate this.
Own availability, performance, and security in production.
Minimum Qualification, Education, and Skills
Capabilities
BSc./M.Sc. in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field - advanced degree preferred.
Significant experience in software engineering, including 2+ years leading or managing engineers.
Excellent people leadership, organizational, and stakeholder management skills.
Proven ability to improve team execution and processes; outstanding written and verbal communication.
Experience managing geographically distributed teams across time zones.
Strong grasp of the software development lifecycle and Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban), with hands-on CI/CD/DevOps
Experience leading teams building for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Familiarity with our technical stack, including:
Core technologies: Java 17/21, Jakarta EE 10 (JEE10), EJB 3.x, JSF, Hibernate
Deployment: WildFly /JBoss, Docker, Kubernetes, MySQL/PostgreSQL
CI/CD: Jenkins, Jenkins X, Docker, GitLab CI
Version control: Git (GitLab)
Knowledge of distributed systems, API-centric architecture, test automation, observability, and secure development
Who you are:
An open-minded, inclusive leader who inspires with clarity, empathy, and technical credibility.
A strong communicator and collaborator who builds alignment and healthy team dynamics.
Energized by a dynamic, scaling environment; comfortable with ambiguity and change.
Customer-focussed and product-minded; you make trade-offs explicit to maximize impact.
Bias-to-action with an ownership mindset; you hold yourself and others accountable.
Self-directed and proactive; you anticipate risks and remove blockers.
Positive, pragmatic, and resilient - a "can-do" teammate with first-class problem-solving
Structured and organized, able to bring clarity and focus to complex work.
Experience
Built and led high-performing teams (8-15 engineers), including hiring, onboarding, and talent development.
Mentored engineers (from Associate to Senior level); established coaching practices, growth frameworks, and clear expectations.
Shipped production systems end-to-end using Agile ways of working; partnered with Product on roadmaps and prioritization.
Improved key delivery and quality metrics.
Responsible for products in production, including; incident response, and post-incident reviews.
Fluent in English, with excellent oral and written communication.
Experience with digital certificates / PKI is a plus.
#LI-NA1
Compensation
Salary will be commensurate with experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: moa.ferm@keyfactor.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Engineering Manager Sweden". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Primekey Solutions AB
(org.nr 556628-3064) Jobbnummer
9889914