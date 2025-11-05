Engineering Manager
2025-11-05
Ready to combine leadership and technical direction to advance the future of financial technology? As Engineering Manager at Nordiska, you will lead alignment and execution across engineering teams to deliver embedded financial technology solutions where banking meets tech.
About Nordiska Nordiska is a bank that provides innovative financial products for both companies and consumers. Nordiska Embedded is a platform for embedded financial services, where we offer savings, lending, and payment services, either under our own brand or through partners. Nordiska also provides corporate and real estate financing, as well as sustainable savings with a government-backed deposit guarantee.
What we offerOur code of conduct is the foundation for everything we do. We act with honesty and responsibility to build long-term trust among customers, partners, and employees. We believe that diversity drives innovation and encourage each employee to contribute their unique expertise and perspective. We are driven and dedicated to making a difference. Our employees receive a competitive benefits package.
About The RoleAs Engineering Manager, you will primarily work with Nordiska Embedded - combining the best of two worlds. At our core, we're a stable, regulated bank, paired with a product-tech mentality that thrives on agility, curiosity, and innovation. You will combine leadership, technical judgment, and agile delivery practices to cultivate a high-performing, sustainable engineering culture. As Nordiska expands into new markets, onboards new customers, builds new products and features, you will align stakeholders and oversee effective, on-time delivery. You will also ensure the team has the clarity, tools, and support necessary to thrive and achieve growth.
This position connects people, process, product, and technology, enabling the seamless execution of strategy and the achievement of measurable results. You will work closely with Product and other cross-functional teams and report directly to the CTO.
What you'll doAs Engineering Manager some of your key responsibilities are:
Lead and develop the engineering team, fostering a culture of collaboration, ownership, continuous learning, and sustained performance and well-being.
Continuously improve ways of working, planning practices, and cross-team communication.
Identify and remove delivery obstacles, addressing process bottlenecks and efficiency gaps.
Drive recruitment end-to-end define requirements, assess candidates, and ensure a high-quality candidate experience.
Conduct annual compensation reviews and development conversations, ensuring continuous professional growth.
Contribute to resource planning and capacity management in collaboration with other leaders.
Align engineering with executive direction, creating clarity on priorities and shared outcomes.
We're looking for someone who has At least three years of experience in a leadership or management role, combined with a minimum of three years of hands-on software development experience.
Proven track record of building and scaling software engineering teams, with a leadership approach grounded in empathy, clarity, and accountability.
Experience in leading and building complex technical products or features, ideally within fintech, banking, or financial services.
Technical background preferably in C#/.NET or Scala; additional expertise in event-driven architecture (EDA), Azure, a strong interest in AI technologies is advantageous.
Solid understanding of agile methodologies and continuous improvement.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Your Professional Profile You are ambitious, demonstrating ownership, agile decision-making, and the ability to deliver high-impact results.
You lead with a humble and engaged approach, collaborating seamlessly across functions and navigating confidently within a regulated business context.
A proven leader who excels at building high-performing teams and sustainable technical solutions, and who is energized by continual development in a fast-paced environment.
Application & Process
If you're looking to join a growth-driven environment that pairs innovation with profitability and reliability, welcome to Nordiska. We look forward receiving your application.
We review and interview continuously, with background checks as part of the final stage of our process. For questions about the role and or more information, you are warmly welcome to contact Ida Garamvölgyi at ida.garamvolgyi@nordiska.com
