Engineering Manager
2024-11-08
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Engineering Manager | High Integrity Nodes
Who we are:
Volvo Cars are on an exciting journey to expand its in-house software development capabilities. At the Hih Integrity Nodes, we are part of this aspiration. Our teams are building the next generation high-performance in-vehicle computer, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advance active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities.
We are currently seeking an Engineering Manager for our High Integrity SW Integration Team. This team operates globally, with development sites located in Gothenburg and Shanghai. The position is based at our R&D Headquarters in Gothenburg.
What you'll do:
As an Engineering Manager at Volvo Cars you are responsible for Product, Execution and People within your area!
In this role, you will have operational responsibility for our engineering teams. Your duties include providing technical leadership, guiding and inspiring your team to achieve optimal performance. A key aspect of your responsibility is to develop empowered and productive teams, ensuring an environment that encourages continuous learning and professional growth. Your role also involves actively adapting the team structure to meet evolving expectations and demands. This includes staying attuned to industry trends, technological advancements, and changes in the business landscape to strategically position the team for success. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in the recruitment process, identifying and attracting key talent to join our organization.
Who you are:
You are a business-oriented person who enjoys being part of a high-performing team where you take your own initiatives and pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You are curious, always eager to learn, and have an innovative mindset. You have a record of empowering teams, and you are known to get things done, even if the pressure is high or when the path forward is unclear.
In order to excel in this role, we are seeking an individual with proven technical expertise, having worked hands-on with Embedded Systems and Classic Autosar, ideally within the automotive industry from Tier 1 or Tier 2.
Your prior leadership experience in relevant areas is crucial, demonstrating your ability to guide and inspire teams towards successful outcomes. Effective communication and interpersonal skills are essential, given the collaborative nature of our work environment.
Your track record should not only demonstrate technical proficiency but also a commitment to building a collaborative team culture that emphasizes continuous learning. We value professionals who can align team priorities with organizational goals, even in ambiguous environments.
Technical expertise in the following areas is preferred:
• Embedded Classic Autosar and arxml
• Vector tool chain, DaVinci Configurator
• Conan Package Manager
• ISO 26262 and High Integrity SW development
• Tool Qualification
• CI and CD
• Jenkins, Gerrit, and Zuul
You will report to the Department Manager of High Integrity Nodes and become a part of the management team
