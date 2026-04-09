Engineering Manager - Gaming
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking an Engineering Manager to lead our newly created Gaming experience team within the Gaming domain. The team is a full-stack group of 10-12 senior engineers responsible for developing new features and experiences for our players in the Casino vertical.
The core mission for this role is to establish new front-end capacity and set the standards and ways of working for that side of the team. Operating in a fast-paced industry, adaptability and effective risk management are key as we navigate through changing landscapes. Join us if you thrive in a dynamic environment, surrounded by passionate individuals, and are eager to contribute to a modern company culture.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Collaborating with the Product Manager, Domain Architect, and Engineering Managers to drive major architectural changes and implement new features in our Casino vertical.
Leading and managing a team of 10-12 people with front-end and back-end engineers, ensuring timely deliveries and alignment with company goals and OKRs.
Being proactive in setting standards, defining KPIs/goals, and building team growth paths.
Overseeing development and maintenance of the Gaming domain in our Player Account Management-system, focusing on integrations, product development, and regulatory compliance.
Promoting a culture of innovation, transparency, and trust within the team, fostering an environment conducive to high performance and growth for the engineers.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Technical Foundation: Solid engineering background with 5+ years as a Software Developer and a recent coding background (ideally within the last 4-5 years) to effectively mentor and discuss technical issues with engineers.
Leadership Experience: At least 2+ years of experience managing a full-stack or front-end team, specifically in high-velocity agile environments.
Standard-Setting Mindset: Proven ability to establish new standards, KPIs, and ways of working rather than just following existing processes.
People Development: Demonstrated experience in coaching and mentoring senior engineers through goals, inspiration, transparency, and trust.
System Design: A solid understanding of scalable, highly concurrent, and fault-tolerant systems to support our Casino vertical.
NICE TO HAVES
Previous experience in the iGaming industry.
Familiarity with our current tech stack including Java/Kotlin and Javscript.
WHO ARE WE?
At the core of LeoVegas Group, is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices world-wide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we like to empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait around for things to happen, we pounce and make it happen!
If you think you would be a good fit for the Leo pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English we'd like to see your CV in English please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9844823