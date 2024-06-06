Engineering Manager - Event Platforms
2024-06-06
Job Description
Do you want to play an integral part in accelerating H&Ms digitalization journey? If your heart races at the thought of Engineering and Integration, and you are passionate about Event-driven architecture, developing and implementing innovative solutions using Events then we've got an incredible opportunity waiting for you.
As an Engineering Manager at H&M Group, you will be responsible Engineering Manager for the Event platforms team within the Integration Platforms & Services Unit while partnering with other visionary teams to support our Unit to drive the integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap. Your creative ideas will add tremendous value, paving the way with innovative patterns, templates, and services.
In your role you will be working closely with relevant stakeholders, you'll dive deep into the organization's requirements and needs, offering event services that help our engineers and solution architect to design and develop platforms and solutions that deliver best-in-class integration solutions to improve H&M's speed to market, flexibility and scalability. You will lead the team dedicated working with our Event platforms at H&M ensuring that we are providing frictionless technology with self-service capabilities. You'll be part of evaluating new technologies, ensuring they align with H&M's mission for product and service excellence.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and execute strategic vision for Event platforms such as Kafka and Solace PubSub+ in alignment with organizational goals
Oversee the design, implementation and secure stable operation and maintenance of Kafka and Solace-based event streaming platforms
Maintain an in-depth understanding of the developments of integration principles and integration solutions.
Monitor and manage the financial impact of decisions and priorities of the product team.
Collaborate with other distributed product teams to deliver new capabilities provided by the Integration Platforms & Services Unit.
Lead and provide technical guidance to the team.
Mentor and coach your team members to enable them to grow professionally and increase their performance.
Qualifications
We're seeking someone with a forward-looking mindset who's not just ready for change, but who embraces it with enthusiasm and foresight.
What you need to succeed:
Strong experience in software engineering with focus on event streaming platforms such as Kafka and Solace.
Worked with Event-driven Architecture and knowledge of how to implement this on a large scale in an Enterprise.
Worked with Event platforms such as Kafka and/or Solace PubSub+
Understanding of CI/CD automation for platform onboarding and self-service capabilities
Deep understanding of how to secure stable operation and monitoring for platforms
Minimum of 5+ years of product management with demonstrated success defining and launching excellent products.
Demonstrated experience recruiting and managing technical teams, including performance management.
Deep understanding of public cloud technologies (Azure & GCP primary)
Strong agile mindset and skilled in planning, prioritizing, execution, and follow ups with cross functional teams.
Experience with communicating technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
Strong communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based at our office in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 04th of July, 2024. Interviews with be held continuously. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
