Engineering and Construction Document Management Specialist
2024-07-22
Join our Global Engineering and Real Estate's Capital Projects (Project Services) function as an Engineering and Construction Document Management Specialist. This role is pivotal in developing standards and supporting their implementation across our global projects' portfolio.
Reporting to the Director of Project Services, you will demonstrate your strong knowledge of document management procedures & systems to create fit-for-purpose solutions. This role offers the opportunity to establish a network of document management resources to ensure effective standards implementation and continuous improvement.
Your role
As an Engineering and Construction Document Management Specialist, you will own project document management standards to support a consistent approach across capital projects in all regions (EMEA, Sweden, Americas and Asia Pacific). You will promote awareness and implementation of document management good practice through the development and delivery of structured training across all regions. You will provide support to project teams, ensuring the right resources are in place and standards are implemented as intended. You will also engage and consult with key users and recipients of project documentation and data to inform proposed solutions.
Essential Skills/Experience:
• Related experience in project document and information management
• Demonstrated experience in document management software packages commonly used on design and construction projects such as Asite, Viewpoint, Oracle Aconex
• Experience in Microsoft Office applications (SharePoint, Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
• Excellent interpersonal and communications skills. Able to work in a cross-functional role
• Proven teammate, willing to consider and accept other views and concepts in reaching critical decisions
• Strong initiative and self-motivated
• High energy, passionate advocate of document and information management
• Able to influence others
Desirable Skills/Experience:
• Experienced in building BI / data visualisation reports e.g. via Power BI
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth and to make people's lives better. We thrive in our often intense and ambiguous environment, seeking out new challenges and working towards new solutions. We are part of an inclusive and giving community, supporting each other on our journeys. We are intellectually stimulated by constant learning. There's potential for multiple, global careers and great rewards, for those who embrace the diverse opportunities.
Are you ready to make a positive impact in a team where it means more? Join us at AstraZeneca! Apply now for the Engineering and Construction Document Management Specialist role.
