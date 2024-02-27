Engineer Electrical Testing at ABB Corporate Research
2024-02-27
ake your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
In this position, you will contribute ideas for innovative technology developments and solutions, and be engaged with solving industrial problems.
Reporting to the Research Team Manager, you will join Powertrain & Digitalization team at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden. As part of the team, your major focus will be to support R&D projects in developing and execution of electrical testing. Our R&D engineers and scientists develop breakthrough technologies and products that change the way the world works and industries do business. We constantly push the limits of convention, while retaining our focus on delivering solid returns for our customers and shareholders.
Your responsibilities
Interact with project leaders and support R&D projects with planning and execution of electrical testing.
Calculate, design and build test circuits and test setups in safe and sustainable way.
Contribute to safety related activities in the laboratory environment.
Plan, execute and evaluate measurements and data acquisition.
Support in maintaining our test facilities and electrical installations.
Support and develop our experimental facilities to meet future expectations.
Prepare, report and present results to our stakeholders.
Your background
Preferably Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with several years of electrical testing experi-ence.
Solid knowledge in electrical testing and test equipment for electric motors and drives.
Experienced in electrical measurements and data acquisition, familiar with Swedish electrical safety regulations and standards.
Knowledge in operation and maintenance of electrical equipment, designing test setups and building proto-types.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike.
Good collaboration capabilities in a Research & Development team and laboratory environment.
Strong team spirit, individual and structured leadership to deliver expected results on time, on budget and with high quality.
Extensive experimental skills for electric motor and drive testing are highly valued.
More about us
More information: Recruiting Manager Dmitry Svechkarenko, +46 705 20 10 07, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Lin-da Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please apply latest by the 3rd of March 2024. We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents sub-mitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
