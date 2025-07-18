Engineer And Design Specialist - Utility Scale Solar And Bess
2025-07-18
NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with decades of experience in complex and challenging projects. We facilitate the green transition in the Nordics by providing engineering, construction, and maintenance services to public and private sector clients within renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.
NYAB is scaling with individuals driven by entrepreneurship, curiosity, and knowledge. With exciting new projects in our energy segment, we need to expand to meet our growing market share. We are now looking for an individual who wants to join us on our venture to make NYAB one of the leading EPC providers for utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in Sweden. Are you passionate about technology and driven to design and optimize cutting-edge solar and BESS projects? Join our dedicated team as an Engineer and Design Specialist, where your skills will help deliver market-leading results.
Why should you work at NYAB?At NYAB, everyone is empowered to be themselves. Embracing differences and creating opportunities for individual and collective development fosters a culture of high performance. The diversity of people, with different characteristics and skills, combined with high ambitions, creates an environment where individuals thrive, develop, and perform.
Through our strong entrepreneurial spirit, NYAB has achieved a supportive community with a strong team spirit where we dare to be bold and forward-thinking to discover new paths and opportunities for growth. At NYAB, you won't work alone, you'll work together towards a common goal, with opportunities for development and internal career paths. We make the most of each employee's skills and drive in an environment where each individual is at the center, with the ability to make an impact in every role, offering empowerment within your responsibilities.
What will you do as an Engineer and Design Specialist?In this role, you'll have full ownership of the engineering and design for our solar park and BESS projects - from the early tendering phase all the way through to project completion. You'll be an integrated part of the wider project team, including project managers, site managers, buyers, and other specialists, to ensure designs are delivered on time, on spec, and to the highest standards.
Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: Responsibility for the overall project design and engineering in the projects striving towards the most optimal techno-economical design.
Conduct mechanical and electrical design resulting in 3D-layouts and drawings using software such as AutoCAD and PVcase.
Conduct yield assessments.
Conduct cable calculations and support RFG-simulations.
Draw single line diagrams for electrical design and communication.
Continuously develop and improve processes for design and engineering.
You'll report to our Head of Energy Solutions, and while our main office is in Stockholm, you may occasionally travel to project sites across Sweden and the Nordics.
Is this you?To be successful in this role, you need 1-3 years of experience working with technical design and/or electrical design for construction purposes. We believe you have a master's degree in mechanical/electrical engineering or equivalent. You should bring technical sharpness, strong time management skills, and a high degree of cost awareness to every project you take on. In addition, you possess verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English as you will be working with international contractors and suppliers. We believe you have a technical background and though experience within solar or BESS a definite plus but not a requirement.
What sets you apart
We believe success comes down to mindset. You're entrepreneurial, proactive, and naturally drawn to solving challenges. You work with a strong sense of ownership, yet remain curious, collaborative, and eager to learn. You bring a "can-do" attitude, backed by real technical ability - and you're not afraid to roll up your sleeves when needed.
At NYAB, we value character as much as competence. If you're passionate about clean energy and want to work in a high-impact role where your ideas and expertise matter, we'd love to hear from you.
Application
Recruitment is ongoing, and we will get back to you once we have reviewed your application.
We strive to be an attractive employer and provide equal opportunities for everyone to apply for our positions.
Start: As per agreement
Employment type: Full-time
Location: Main office in Hägersten, Stockholm.
