Engine Test Engineer
Nexer Engineering Process AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Engineering Process AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about engine technology and ready to drive the development of next-generation automotive powertrains? Nexer Engineering Process is currently looking for Engine Test Engineers to join our team, representing us at client sites within the automotive industry.
As part of our team, you'll get the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in the heavy-duty engine sector. We value engineers who are not just experts in engine testing and validation but also thrive on innovation and problem-solving to make an impact on the future of automotive engineering.
What you will work with
As a consultant with Nexer Engineering Process, you'll work with an experienced team, supporting our automotive clients in engine-related roles. You'll help develop and validate engines, powertrains, emissions systems, and testing protocols in the automotive industry, with tasks such as:
Engine Testing & Validation: Conduct and manage engine performance tests, including emission control, fuel consumption, efficiency, and thermal management testing
Test Rig Management & Development: Build, configure, and maintain test rigs with specialized equipment (e.g., gas measurement, Urea injection, HC injection, pressure/temperature sensors)
Test Planning & Execution: Develop, program, and execute test sequences for engines, including the testing of catalytic performance, HV components, and transmission systems
Fault Tracing & Data Evaluation: Evaluate and quality control test data, trace faults in engines, test equipment, and emissions systems, ensuring accurate results and system performance
Collaboration with Development Teams: Work closely with engineering teams (mechanical, electrical, controls) to ensure optimal test conditions, validation, and test system integrity
Safety & Compliance: Ensure adherence to EHS standards, LEAN methods, and process safety for all testing and rig maintenance
Your exact responsibilities will vary depending on the client's needs, but they will always involve technical leadership and support in engine development, testing, and validation.
Who we are looking for
We are looking for engineers with a strong mechanical or mechatronics background who are familiar with test environments, data handling, and validation processes. You are problem-solving and passionate about pushing the boundaries of automotive engine technologies.
Your background likely includes:
Experience with engine testing, emissions testing, or powertrain development
Hands-on experience in building and managing test rigs, programming test sequences, and calibrating equipment
Proficient with test equipment from AVL, Horiba, or similar manufacturers
Solid understanding of test protocols, measurement systems, and fault tracing techniques
Knowledge of automotive engine systems (e.g., fuel, emissions, combustion, exhaust aftertreatment systems)
Familiarity with software such as ATI Vision, MATLAB, Simulink, CATIA V5, or similar
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Automotive Engineering, or a related field
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, with Swedish as a bonus
Why Nexer Engineering Process?
At Nexer, you're not just a consultant - you're part of a team that values knowledge sharing, support, and continuous improvement. We offer:
Challenging projects in cutting-edge automotive powertrain development
Opportunities for career growth through continuous learning and mentoring
A collaborative and supportive work culture that encourages innovation and creativity
Flexibility in your work environment with a strong work-life balance
The opportunity to represent Nexer at top automotive companies, contributing directly to impactful projects
Our promise - Promising Future
We believe that great technology begins with great people. At Nexer, we strive to make a positive difference - both in the automotive industry and for the engineers who work with us. We value diversity, encourage bold ideas, and believe in a strong team spirit.
Ready to accelerate your career in engine testing and development?
Do you feel like one or several of the mentioned skills apply to you? Apply today to be a part of Nexer Engineering Process and help drive the future of automotive powertrains. We would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Engineering Process AB
(org.nr 559441-9029)
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9536235