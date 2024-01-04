Engagement Manager (736044)
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Our Exciting Opportunity:
We are now looking for an Internal Management Advisor; who will have the opportunity to work internally across the whole Ericsson Group, delivering break-through value through solving Ericsson's key challenges within the areas of Strategy, M&A, Operational Improvement and Execution of the group's key initiatives. Projects or programs done by Internal Management Advisors are ultimately aimed at improving group growth, profitability and/or capital effectiveness. Internal Management Advisors typically serve internal clients who are members of the Ericsson GLT, or their direct reports
You will:
Perform Business Development
Drive Sales Engagements
Deliver Mgmt Consulting Projects
Drive Problem Solving
Perform Client Advisory
Develop Mgmt Consulting Practice Capabilities
To be successful in the role you must have:
Education: Excellent academic track record from globally recognized business or engineering schools. Minimum B.Sc., but typically more advanced degrees (M.Sc., Ph.D. or MBA). Excellent command of business English.
Experience from external top management consulting firm and/or from internal management consulting projects for Ericsson's leadership team.
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8368636