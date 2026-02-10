Engagement Manager - Emea
Legora AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is on a mission: to redefine how legal work gets done. From the very start we have been very clear about the fact that we are not building a solution for lawyers, we are building it with them, because it is the only way to make sure it gets done the right way; working side-by-side every step of the way.
Our AI-native workspace empowers legal professionals not just to work faster - but to ask better questions, unlock new insights. Every day, we push the boundaries of legal tech to make complex processes smarter, faster, and more human. From thousands of documents analysed in minutes to intelligent workflows designed in collaboration with leading practices, we're turning possibility into reality.
Today we are trusted by global firms like Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Bird & Bird and Linklaters in over 40 countries, but we have no plans on stopping here. We ship fast, we iterate effectively, and we scale rapidly - not by accident, but by design.
When you join Legora, you become part of a team that believes "good enough" isn't good enough and that the way to win is together, by empowering lawyers to do their best work with technology that truly understands them. If you're excited by building from first principles, working with exceptional people, and accelerating change in a high-stakes, high-impact domain-then this is the moment and the place.
We're not just shaping the future of legal tech - we're defining it. Ready to join us in building the intelligent future of law?
The role
The way legal work gets done is changing - and Engagement is at the heart of that transformation. We're looking for an experienced, thoughtful SMB Engagement Manager with a demonstrated operational record to join our growing team in Stockholm and help drive how the world's top law firms adopt, scale, and succeed with Legora.
This is a hands-on role for someone who knows how to build deep client relationships, deliver real value fast, and act as a trusted advisor throughout the customer journey, while being comfortable owning/leading commercial conversations. You'll work closely with new and existing clients to ensure they are onboarded smoothly, supported effectively, and continually discovering new ways to unlock value with next generation AI and our platform.
You'll also be a founding pillar in a critical function, helping shape how we scale Engagement for the SMB segment at Legora from the ground up.
What you will be doing:
You'll be the face of Legora for our clients post-sale - guiding them from onboarding through adoption, expansion, and renewal. Specifically, you will:
Own and manage a portfolio of SMB clients post-sale, acting as their main point of contact and trusted advisor
Lead client onboarding and implementation, ensuring a seamless and successful launch experience
Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with clients across various roles and functions
Deliver structured, scalable engagement plans that promote product adoption and deliver measurable value
Guide clients through best practices and usage strategies that align with their goals and workflows
Identify and support renewal and upsell opportunities by understanding client needs and highlighting relevant solutions
Monitor client health and engagement metrics using internal tools - proactively managing risks and surfacing insights
Collaborate cross-functionally with Product, Engineering, and Marketing to represent client needs and improve the overall experience
Help shape and refine our SMB Engagement playbook and client-facing processes as we grow across EMEA
Who you are
You care deeply about customer outcomes - and you know that successful adoption doesn't just happen. You're proactive, strategic, and deeply comfortable working with demanding clients. You take pride in being the reason customers stay, grow, and succeed.
We're looking for:
3-5 years of experience in client-facing roles such as engagement, customer success, or account management
Proven experience working directly with clients, managing relationships, and driving outcomes in B2B settings
Background in one or more of the following: SaaS, AI platforms, startups, or the legal sector
Demonstrated ability to drive product adoption, retain clients, and support account growth
Strong commercial instincts with comfort in identifying upsell opportunities and leading renewal conversations
Excellent communication skills - fluent in English (additional European languages are a plus)
Strong organizational and project management capabilities; able to manage multiple client relationships in parallel
A collaborative mindset with the ability to work cross-functionally and represent the voice of the client
A builder's mentality - excited to contribute to the design of our engagement processes and tools
This is a Stockholm-based, 5-day in-office role - we believe building together in person drives better outcomes
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9734911