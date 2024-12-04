End to End Test Manager with Test strategy competence to SEB
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
What you will be doing
The Payments area is undergoing a major transformation, both architecturally and from a market perspective. As an experienced Test Automation Manager, you will play a key role in driving the Test & Quality agenda, with a focus on the Reporting area. Together with stakeholders, you will develop and implement test and DevSecOps strategies, including test automation and coordination. You will manage end-to-end and performance tests, ensuring quality outcomes while supporting teams in planning, data gathering, and hands-on testing when needed.
Responsibilities:
Coordinate end-to-end, integration, and non-functional tests.
Provide hands-on testing support to feature teams.
Create test plans, scenarios, cases, and reports.
Guide teams on testing methodologies across all test phases.
Drive excellence by improving test processes and introducing new solutions.
Who we are looking for:
5+ years' experience leading and executing test initiatives in complex organizations.
Proven expertise in functional and non-functional testing, including performance and disaster recovery.
Familiarity with tools like Xray, Zephyr, Ready API, Selenium, or Playwright.
Strong collaboration, communication, and coordination skills with a hands-on approach.
Deep understanding of agile development and a passion for quality assurance.
Fluency in English.
Advantages:
Experience in reporting, banking, or payment systems.
Knowledge of transforming manual to automated tests.
Strong understanding of System Architecture in payments.
A degree in computer engineering or a related field.
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working;
Empowering environment;
Opportunities to help transform an industry;
Extensive training and learning opportunities;
Work-life balance;
Friendly and welcoming culture;
International opportunities and working environment;
Attractive compensation and benefits;
Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits;
Innovative company in forefront of technology;
Chances to make an impact on social or environmental issues;
Excellent office environment;
We offer hybrid work opportunity.
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
