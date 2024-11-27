Embedded Test Automation engineer

Click to Hire AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-11-27


Responsibilities:
• Product responsibility over a certain area. Good communication skills will be needed.
• Analyze Continuous Integration (CI) runs and identify and troubleshoot issues to ensure the reliability and accuracy of testing processes.
• Develop automated test scripts for the core rig, encompassing both HIL testing and continuous integration environments.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of testing solutions within the project development lifecycle.
Desired Skills:
• Strong experience in System Integration Level (SIL), Model-in-the-Loop (MIL), and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing methodologies.
• Proficiency in virtualization and familiarity with ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination).
• Proficient in tools such as VTest Studio, Systemweaver, GIT/Gerrit, Jenkins, PowerBI, Canoe, git.
• Skilled in programming languages including Python, CAPL, C/C++
• Ability to work in a collaborative environment, effectively communicate across teams, and present technical insights to stakeholders.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Click to Hire AB (org.nr 559328-6031), https://www.clicktohire.se/
Stenkastagatan 7
421 72  VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA

9034270

