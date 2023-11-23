Embedded system engineer
Sigma Technology Digital Solutions West AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Technology Digital Solutions West AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Develop your skills - grow with us!
Exciting times at Sigma Technology Digital Solutions! We are therefore looking for more colleagues to join us, who are just as curious as we are about creating innovative IT solutions focusing on digital accessibility and inclusion. Our ambition is to rethink the development process by making accessibility a cornerstone in every digitalization journey - whether we talk about user-friendliness or software development. Curious to join us?
As an employee at Sigma Technology Digital Solutions, we offer you a secure employment with interesting and challenging work opportunities. You are able to influence your career path through various agile development methods and work in an international environment with employees from all over the world. Thanks to our extended customer network operating in different industries with a vary of assignments to choose from, there will always be new challenges available! What will be your next challenge be?
To meet the market's increased need for user-friendly IT solutions, we have teams specializing in IT security, application development and embedded systems among other areas. Within our company, we value social activities, team building activities and aim to create a work environment where we will thrive and grow together. We also believe that internal competence sharing is key to success, therefore encouraging each other to share value insights from ongoing projects or why not discuss a cool new technology on the market - perhaps you have a specific interest to share with us?
Our vision is to spread our knowledge to help create a more inclusive digital world. It permeates everything we do, just as our values: equality, sustainability and accessibility, which we have a shared responsibility to maintain.
Basic qualifications:
Just like us, you are looking to be part of an exciting journey where taking initiatives is being encouraged and you have the possibility to influence your work environment. You are curious, interested in technology and eager to keep learning. As a person, you are responsible, solution-oriented and enjoy collaborating with customers as well as colleagues.
Minimum + 8 years of experience in Embedded system engineering
C, C++, Pyhton
VS Code IDE
T32 debugger
Bazel
GIT
Jenkins (CI/CD)
Fluency in English (verbal and written), Swedish is preferred but not required.
Preferred qualifications:
Experienced in Robot Framework and Cantata
Experienced in software development tools such as STM32CubeIDE, stm32, and ST-Link debugger
We look forward to your application and do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions! Not meeting all the criteria? Contact me anyway - we are looking for different talents to grow with! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-07
E-post: andreas.sandberg@sigmatechnology.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Technology Digital Solutions West AB
(org.nr 559300-4855), https://sigmatechnology.com/
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sigma Technology Digital Solutions AB Jobbnummer
8283579