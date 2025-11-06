Embedded SW engineer Pro Robotics Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-11-06
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Husqvarna is in the forefront of robotizing the greenspace industry and we have a dedicated R&D organization with a strong ability to deliver innovative top end robotic products and solutions meeting the demands of the professional customers.
We believe that customer value is optimized by taking a solutions perspective and our responsibility includes the professional robotic products and related digital solutions. This offers the opportunity to work in a focused and agile team with loads of cool technology in many different engineering fields. We solve complex problems together with highly skilled colleagues from other disciplines while contributing to making the world a little bit more sustainable.
You will work in an environment where your opinion is valued, your expertise is of high essence and the responsibility is shared. The team really care about the quality of our products and ensure our customers are satisfied.
About the Role
Here, you're never alone - even when working on individual tasks, you are part of a supportive and collaborative team. We solve challenges together, share ideas openly, and build solutions as a team. Tasks are not assigned to individuals in isolation - they are shared responsibilities that we tackle collectively. This creates an environment where you can grow, contribute, and feel truly connected.
We do many different tasks related to embedded software and you will be contributing with your expertise but also you have the opportunity to learn new areas. Examples of work areas includes driver implementation, sensor optimization, motor control, mower behaviour, mower application features and much more.
While most of the work takes place in the office, a small but exciting part involves practical tasks. You might find yourself holding a screwdriver, opening up a robotic mower to access and connect to a circuit board. And yes-you'll even test your tweaks outdoors in the garden. It's a great opportunity to see your work come to life, both on screen and in the real world.
About you
We are looking for a passionate team player who thrives on collaboration and continuous improvement. You enjoy being part of a team where openness, communication, and having fun are just as important as solving problems. We value people who take initiative, share knowledge, and contribute to making our ways of working even better.
Requirements:
3+ years of experience in embedded system development
Strong proficiency in coding with C
Experience with Python scripting
It is a plus if you have previous experience with technologies like FreeRTOS, Linux, STM32, Robotics, Drivers, Motor Control, CAN, USB, Azure Devops or Docker.
Language skills: English is required, Swedish is a plus
Location and Work Setup
Our team is based in Huskvarna, where we believe in the value of working closely together. While some flexibility exists, we prefer on-site presence, as collaboration is at the heart of how we work.
Your application
If this sounds like you, don't wait-apply as soon as possible! Selection is ongoing. Note: We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR compliance.
For more questions regarding the position please contact: Hiring Manager: Marcus Nordin, Marcus.nordin@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact: Recruiter: Gorjana Dubovina, gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9591747