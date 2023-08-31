Embedded SW Engineer C++ with team coordination skills
2023-08-31
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
We are at the forefront of an exciting and transformative journey - the development towards smart, connected and sustainable factories. Atlas Copco Industrial Technique is working closely with customers worldwide in this change. Together, we are developing market leading industrial assembly tools and systems. We are now looking for a software developer with a passion for C++.
The Role
We are a multinational R&D department located in Sickla. As software developer, you develop high-quality software in an agile environment and close to the customer in every step of the way - from initial idea to final product.
Your main responsibilities:
Analyze customer needs
Design and implement software in C++
Write unit tests and documentation
Work continuously towards a better software and process environment
Coordinate a team of 6 developers including pulse meetings, report progress and keep track of the team's issue backlog
City: Nacka, Stockholm. We have a hybrid workplace.
To succeed, you will need
A technical academic degree, for example a Master of Science in Software Engineering, or significant programming experience
C++ programming skills
Linux and embedded systems knowledge
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, for collaboration in multinational teams
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value personal development and wellbeing, and we are proud of how we help and support each other. We offer opportunities to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
Further information: Welcome to contact Team Manager Controller Core Software Björn Möller, bjorn.moller@atlascopco.com
, for more information.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
