Embedded Software Engineer, Lund
2025-10-29
Axis Communications has entered the Body worn camera market and is here to stay! We are now looking for an Embedded Software Developer to join us in our journey forward within the wearable camera field and other connected products. If you have experience from the telecom industry or similar and would like to work at a fast-growing and innovative company with a global footprint, this might be an opportunity you don't want to miss out on!
(PS. We also have a renowned work culture that is hard to beat.)
About the product area
Body worn solutions | Axis Communications
Who is your future team?
You will be part of our Embedded Software team in the department of System Products Connected. We develop the software used in a variety of products within AXIS body worn solutions along with our initiative within other connected products. Our team is involved from start to finish when developing new products, all the way from early conceptual work to ramp up of mass production and launch. In our projects we collaborate with different competence areas such as mechanics, electronics, industrial design and production technologies to name a few. Within the team we also have responsibility for the software in our released products, making sure that the code is maintained, and that new functionality is added when needed.
We help and share our knowledge to reach our common goal, to release products at the right time and with the right quality.
What you'll do here as an Embedded Software Developer
The position is hands-on in a very skilled and technically strong team that values individual growth, teamwork and great spirit. The team consists of engineers, both junior and senior, working together in an open climate. In the role of embedded software developer at System Products you take ownership for the project you are working on, but you also feel the joint responsibility that all the projects in our department move forward and meet their targets. We succeed at this working as a team. Development is primarily done in C with some parts in Python, always in an embedded Linux environment for our products. We use Jira and Git. As a developer you are responsible for your code and integrating it to master. The responsibilities of the role include:
* Developing software both in Linux kernel space and user space.
* Developing and delivering new features for our products.
* Mastering complex problems within the wireless and handheld domain.
* Involved in debugging and fixing bugs.
* Optimizing our embedded system performance.
* Continue the thrilling development path to keep launching new competitive products and solutions!
Who are you?
We are looking for a team player who finds it easy and stimulating to work with new people spread out in our own organization and through our external partners. Like us, you value teamwork and want to contribute to our great team spirit. You are creative and like to share your ideas and knowledge with the team. You have experience of developing embedded software and feel ready for the next step in your career.
We'd love to hear that you have
* A few years of relevant work experience in C programming, preferably in an embedded environment like Linux.
* Engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering or equivalent.
Even better if you have one or several of the following qualifications
* Experience from working with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology.
* Experience with embedded devices.
* An interest in Software design and architecture.
* Experience in C++/Python/Rust.
* Experience working with Git, Gerrit, Jira.
* Working knowledge of test automation and build systems.
* Feeling comfortable with Agile working methodologies.
* An interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product and maintenance.
* Experience from working with GPS.
* Experience from working with battery and power saving algorithms.
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application!
If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Sebastian Andrén at +46 46 2721800.
