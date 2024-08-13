Embedded Software Engineer, Linköping
2024-08-13
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more. Join our team and together we will innovate smart products for a greater future! Are you an Embedded Software Engineer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis at our newly built office in Ebbepark in Linköping!
Background
Axis is a fast growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. Now you have a chance to join us in our team for development of hardware products such as cameras, system devices, video recorders or other products that fit into Axis great product portfolio. Please visit https://www.axis.com/en-gb/products-and-solutions
to find out more about our products!
What you'll do as an Embedded Software Engineer:
As an embedded software engineer at Axis you will be responsible for the software design and implementation in a product which include:
* Developing software using C for Linux embedded systems.
* Developing software using C for MCU (Bare-Metal or using FreeRTOS).
* Evaluating and deciding what hardware should be used in the product (together with the
* hardware team).
* Using Git, Gerrit and GitHub for revision handling and review.
* Writing test cases in Python.
* Developing web-based user interfaces using Typescript and React.
You are a part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market. The duration of a project is normally from 6 months to 2 years. In our project teams we work closely together with mechanical engineers, electronics engineers and other internal functions such as quality, production, and sourcing, some located in Lund.
Our hardware development team in Linköping has just started and you will be part of the journey of a growing organization with a start up feeling within a large and stable company. The team works with both updated versions of present products and development of new types of products in fields where Axis wishes to expand its portfolio.
Who are you?
We'd love to hear that you are an experienced software engineer who has a strong personal drive, has a huge technical interest and are excited about product development. You are stimulated by challenges and love to solve problems together with others. You have a positive mindset and are a true team player.
The following would also be great merits:
* Capable of reading and understanding HW schematics.
* Knowledge of Typescript and React.
* Experience working with Yocto and systemd.
What Axis have to offer:
You will have great colleagues that want to succeed together with you. We learn and develop through the work with our products and are not afraid to try out new things! Internal courses and external development are also part of our work life. From your first day you will have a mentor colleague to help you find your way and tell you everything about working at Axis. At Axis we also have a great introduction program for new employees.
Interested in working at Axis?
