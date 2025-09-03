Embedded Software Engineer
Maandag Nordic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maandag Nordic AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Köping
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
If you are a good match, we would like to receive a CV in WORD format with motivation why you fit this assignment, your availability and any scheduled holidays.
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Start date: ASAP
Duration: Full time, 6 months with a possibility of extension
Location: Göteborg We are looking for an experienced Embedded Software Engineer to strengthen a project team developing advanced control systems. The role involves designing and developing low-level and middleware platform software for electronic control units, covering the full journey from prototype to series production.
Key Responsibilities - Design and develop complex platform software (low-level and middleware) for powertrain ECUs.
- Contribute to all phases of development: requirements, architecture, estimation, implementation, unit testing, integration testing, and documentation.
- Implement embedded software solutions based on AUTOSAR standards.
- Provide design, debug, and development support during function integration.
- Ensure the software meets high reliability and safety standards for critical vehicle components.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams in an Agile environment (Scrum/Kanban).
- Participate in design and code reviews and support continuous improvement of development processes.
Strong proficiency in C / C++ for embedded systems.
Experience with software versioning systems (SVN, Git).
Familiarity with issue tracking, configuration, and test management tools.
Knowledge of OS-level coding techniques and communication protocols (UART, CAN, SPI, LIN).
Excellent knowledge of Embedded C, compilers, and linkers.
Hands-on experience with on-chip debugging tools, troubleshooting both software and hardware.
Experience developing low-level drivers for microcontroller peripherals: DI, DO, ADC, DAC, Timer, PWM, DMA, Watchdog, etc.
Experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban).
Strong communication skills and proven ability to work in collaborative teams.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with AUTOSAR Classic or Adaptive platforms.
Knowledge of functional safety standards (e.g., ISO 26262).
Background in electric powertrain or automotive systems.
Familiarity with model-based development (MATLAB/Simulink). Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "192". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522) Arbetsplats
Maandag Skellefteå Kontakt
Erasmia Giannoudaki
Erasmia Giannoudaki erasmia.giannoudaki@maandag.com +46739049267 Jobbnummer
9490742