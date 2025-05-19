Embedded Software Engineer
2025-05-19
As an Embedded Software Engineer, you will conduct work integrating model-based generated code and writing C-code, drivers for microcontroller peripherals, understand the legacy code, and quickly fix the bugs. You will gain hands-on experience using oscilloscopes, function generators, power analyzers, and different types of position sensors in order to further enhance your software testing skills.
This role emphasizes cross-functional and multidisciplinary work. This means that you will step outside your comfort zone of expertise and learn how other functions integrate into your working area. This also includes supporting the creation of test rigs and benches and testing the software on the dyno for required functionality.
Responsibilities
- Develop low-level C code and custom drivers for microcontroller peripherals (CAN, SPI, UART, PWM, ADC, DAC)
- Work closely with microcontrollers (e.g., TI C2000), including Flash Bootloader development and integration with vehicle control systems
- Perform functional and embedded software testing on dynamometers and support vehicle-level testing preparation
- Apply knowledge of ISO 26262 functional safety standards and follow MISRA C guidelines in software development
- Troubleshoot and debug HW/SW issues
- Collaborate cross-functionally with teams using Git and Jira to ensure on-time, high-quality project delivery
- Understand and maintain legacy code while integrating model-based code and implementing quick bug fixes
- BSc in Software Engineering, Embedded Systems, Electronics, or related field
- At least 2 years of professional working experience
- Automotive or high-performance experience
- Strong C programming skills with experience in embedded development environments
- Familiarity with microcontroller architectures (TI C2000 preferred), RTOS, and coding standards such as MISRA C
- Experience with low-level debugging, configuration of peripherals (e.g., CAN, SPI, UART), and hands-on testing in lab environments
- Proficient in English, both written and verbal
- Basic understanding of power converters and inverters (not mandatory but beneficial)
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
