Embedded Software Engineer

Why This Job Is for You
You are passionate about developing products and services that make a real-world impact. You thrive in teams that push innovation, whether it's through enhancing blood analysis technology, building electric powertrains, or developing control systems for global manufacturers. For you, embedded development is about much more than writing code - it's about creating robust products with the right technologies alongside skilled colleagues.
Responsibilities Use your technical expertise to help clients optimize their embedded software solutions.
Lead and contribute to exciting development projects - from improving existing products to creating new ones from scratch.
Collaborate across disciplines - work closely with both hardware and software teams to solve real-world challenges.
Clearly communicate complex technical ideas - to both technical experts and business stakeholders.
Explore and implement new technologies - stay at the forefront and drive innovation through new methods and tools.
Qualifications 5+ years of experience in software engineering with a solid technical foundation.
Proven experience in embedded development with C/C++ or Python.
Experience throughout the entire product development lifecycle - from idea to finished product.
DevOps experience is a plus, for example with Azure or AWS.
Deep understanding of embedded systems or software development.
Interest in industries like Automotive, Industrial, or Defense.
Innovative and solution-oriented mindset with a collaborative spirit.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
Semcon and Knightec have joined forces as Knightec Group. Together, we are Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. With a unique combination of cross-functional expertise and a holistic business understanding, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to complete solution.
