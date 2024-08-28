Embedded Software Engineer
2024-08-28
Welcome to Danda - Your Partner for Strategic Consulting and Innovation
At Danda, we are committed to helping businesses navigate and thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leading consulting firm with expertise in strategy, IT, digital transformation, and business development. Our team consists of seasoned consultants who combine deep industry knowledge with an innovative approach to deliver customized solutions that drive growth and efficiency.
At Danda, we believe in the power of close collaboration. By working hand in hand with our clients, we ensure that every project not only meets their current needs but also positions them for long-term success. Whether it's optimizing processes, implementing new technologies, or developing sustainable business strategies, Danda is the partner you can rely on.
Our philosophy is simple: we deliver results that make a difference. We put our clients' goals at the center and tailor our services to address the unique challenges that each business faces. With Danda by your side, you gain a partner as dedicated to your success as you are.
Now we are searching for the next star!:
Main Tasks And Responsibilities
Design and implement software of embedded devices and systems from requirements to production and deployment
Design, code, develop, test and debug C++ / C software
Review code and design
Analyse and enhance efficiency, stability, and scalability of system resources
Integrate and validate new product designs
Provide post-production support to fix bugs and improve features
Work with Product Owners / Scrum Masters to estimate and prioritize requirement backlog
Desired Skills And Experience
B.Sc. / M.Sc. in Electric / Electronic / Computer Engineering or equivalent
Several years (3-5) proven working experience in C/C++
Swedish citizenship
Swedish & English speaking high level
Experience in hands-on development and troubleshooting on embedded targets
Experience in system design with preemptive, multitasking real-time operating systems
Deep knowledge of OS coding technique, IP protocols, interfaces and hardware subsystems
Linux Kernel driver development experience is an added value
Adequate knowledge of reading schematics and datasheets for components
Useful to have: Defence or radiosystems experience
Strong documentation and writing competence
Proficient communication and presentation skills
Talent to build positive relationships both internally and externally
Capacity to integrate easily in a dynamic international business environment
Ability to multitask, meet deadlines and problem solve in stressful situations Ersättning
