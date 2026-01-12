Embedded Software Developer Volvo Construction Equipment Braås
2026-01-12
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Do you want to play an important role in developing the Machine Software for Volvos market leading Articulated Haulers?
If yes, let us give you an introduction to our journey!
Volvo Construction Equipment is leading the transition to sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions with the goal of becoming a fossil-free company by 2040.
Connected, electric, highly automated and autonomous machines are making their way into our lives, and it's happening fast!
We are now looking for a passionate Embedded Software Developer for the Software Systems AAH team at Volvo Construction Equipment in Braås.
This is us
Software systems AAH department consists of 60 developers divided into eight agile teams that are mainly based in Braås, 25 minutes from Växjö. We are a global team and in addition to Braås we have teams in Bangalore, India and Wroclaw, Poland. The department is responsible for all machine software for our market-leading Articulated Haulers.
This position is onsite in Braås.
What you will do
Write clean, testable, scalable, maintainable code using C++ programming language as well as review and refactor code
Take part in design work based on scalable and maintainable architecture
Take part in requirement work
Perform testing in your computer, in build system, in Hardware-In-the-Loop rigs and in actual Machines
Be an active part in your agile team, creating value for the customer
Work with continuous improvements
Take part in cross-team alignment activities and forums
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
We are looking for someone who is passionate about coding and architecture, advocating clean code, and automating routine tasks. You are comfortable working in agile environments, embracing change and continuous improvement. You 're transparent, committed, and reliable which builds trust among colleagues. You believe in the power of working together as a team.
We think that you are an experienced C++ developer, but at the same time we are open to more junior applicants, as long as you have the right mindset and are willing to grow together with us.
Qualifications
You have a university degree in a relevant area or equivalent experience
Excellent programming skills
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
Experience of working in agile teams
In previous experiences, have shown that you have drive and accountability
Nice to have
• Experience from embedded programming and/or C++ programming
• Good communication skills in Swedish
• Experience from automotive industry
• Experience of Functional Safety or Product Cyber Security
• Experience/interest from CI/CD pipelines
Does this sound interesting and challenging? Are we a good match? Perfect, join the ride and make a difference!
For further information, please contact:
Jonas Enestubbe, Head of Software Systems AAH, Product Development, +46 790 608359
Tina Huldt, People and Culture Partner, +46 790 608443
Union Representatives:
Dennis Andersson, Akademikerna, +46 790 608063
Thomas Andersson, Unionen, +46 700 897659
Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna +46 700 897634
Last day to apply is February 2nd, 2026. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
