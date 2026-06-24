Embedded Software Developer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description – it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations – for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description Assignment Overview:
As an Embedded Software Developer, you will play a key role in developing safety-critical, real-time transmission management systems within a modern automotive environment supporting both ICE and BEV products.
You will be involved across the full development lifecycle, from concept and requirements to implementation, testing, and verification -contributing to innovative and high-quality technical solutions.
Responsibilities:
• Development and maintenance of control strategies and functions for transmission management systems
• Implementation of gear shifting functions for ICE and BEV applications
• Writing requirements, implementation, testing, verification, and documentation
• Software development primarily in C, with additional work in Matlab/Simulink
• Performing testing through unit tests, SIL (Software-in-the-Loop), and vehicle-level testing
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver robust and safe solutions
Education:
• Master's degree in relevant field (Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or similar)
Experience:
Must Have (Non-negotiable):
• Experience in automotive powertrain control software development, such as transmission management systems and/or Motor -Generator Control Units (MGCU)
• Strong experience in C
• Experience with Matlab/Simulink
Nice To Have:
• Experience with Python
• Experience in embedded software development, control systems, or vehicle development
• Knowledge of automotive communication protocols (CAN, CAN FD, Ethernet)
• Experience with testing methodologies (unit testing, integration, SIL, vehicle testing)
• Familiarity with TRATON in-house systems
• Experience working with functional safety (ISO 26262)
Personal / Soft Skills:
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work independently and in a team
• Structured and quality-focused mindset
• Good communication skills
• Proactive and adaptable approach Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job – you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7966806-2069565". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9977841