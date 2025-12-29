Embedded Robotics Engineer
2025-12-29
About Us
Frost Unmanned is an innovative leader in the development and deployment of high-performance fixed-wing drone technology and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). We serve military clients with advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Tracer 160, and USVs, such as the Arrow 600, designed for endurance, range, and mission-critical data capture in demanding environments. Having successfully proven our product-market fit, we're now entering a rapid scaling phase, expanding production, optimizing operations, and building out the next generation of our technology and infrastructure. We are pushing the boundaries of unmanned technology to deliver innovative solutions for real-world applications. Join our dynamic team in Stenungsund and help shape the future of autonomy!
Role Overview
We are seeking an experienced Embedded Robotics Engineer to join our on-site team in Stenungsund, Sweden. In this role, you will design, develop, and integrate embedded software and hardware for our autonomous aerial and maritime systems, with a strong focus on controllers, communication links, RF technologies, and real-world deployment. You will work hands-on with PX4, ROS2, SDR platforms, and custom electronics to enhance the performance and reliability of the Tracer 160 UAV and Arrow 600 USV.
This position is ideal for an engineer with proven practical experience in robotics and unmanned systems who thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and optimize embedded firmware for microcontrollers, flight controllers, and companion computers in UAV/USV platforms.
Customize and extend open-source autopilot stacks (PX4) and robotics middleware (ROS2) for real-time control, sensor fusion, offboard communication, and autonomy features.
Design, implement, and test robust communication links, including RF protocols and Software Defined Radios (SDR) for telemetry, command/control, and adaptable datalinks.
Prototype, integrate, and debug electronics, controllers, and wireless systems in resource-constrained environments.
Participate in field testing and system validation to ensure reliability in demanding operational conditions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams on hardware-software integration, troubleshooting, and performance optimization.
Contribute to documentation, code reviews, and version control using Git-based workflows.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Robotics, Aerospace Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.
Proven real-life experience with embedded systems development (e.g., ARM processors, STM32, NVIDIA Jetson, Raspberry Pi, or similar platforms).
Strong proficiency in C/C++ for embedded applications and Python for scripting, tools, and ROS2 development.
Hands-on experience with PX4 firmware (custom modules, MAVLink, offboard control) and ROS2 (nodes, DDS, sensor integration).
Practical experience in RF communications and SDR platforms (e.g., GNU Radio, Ettus USRP, HackRF, or custom transceivers).
Familiarity with hardware protocols (I2C, SPI, UART, CAN) and electronics prototyping.
Experience with Git and Linux development environments.
Ability to work effectively in a team and communicate technical concepts clearly.
Preferred Qualifications
Direct experience with unmanned vehicles (UAVs/drones or USVs/boats), including prototyping and field testing.
Contributions to open-source robotics projects or relevant hobby/professional builds.
Knowledge of control systems, real-time operating systems (RTOS), or advanced wireless protocols for long-range/robust links.
Background in signal processing or anti-jam communication techniques.
We place high value on real-world experience-whether from professional projects, field deployments, open-source contributions, or personal prototyping in drones and robotics.
What We Offer
Competitive compensation package with salary and equity.
Opportunity to work on cutting-edge unmanned aerial and surface vehicles with real-world impact.
Collaborative, hands-on environment with excellent opportunities for professional growth.
Be part of a mission-driven team revolutionising autonomous systems for military applications.
Work Environment
This role is based on-site at our headquarters in Stenungsund, Sweden. No remote or hybrid work options are available. We believe our best innovations and executions happen through in-person collaboration.
Candidates must be willing to participate in hands-on field testing and system validation.
Our Commitment
Frost Unmanned AB is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of background, gender, or identity.
