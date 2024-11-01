Embedded Product Owner/System Owner
2024-11-01
Are you passionate about embedded systems and automotive technology? Do you want to lead innovative projects that shape the future of mobility? At ALTEN Sweden in Stockholm, we are looking for a dynamic
EMBEDDED PRODUCT OWNER/SYSTEM OWNER to join our growing team. If you have a background in automotive engineering and a passion for cutting-edge technologies, this could be your next exciting career step!
The ALTEN Stockholm office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Stockholm team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
A supportive and inclusive workplace with a focus on personal and professional growth.
Opportunities to expand your skill set with access to ALTEN's global network of experts.
Individual education budget.
Work-life balance days: three extra days off per year.
Collective agreement, Pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
You will work closely with cross-functional teams, bridging the gap between development, design, and client needs to ensure the delivery of top-quality products.
PRODUCT LEADERSHIP: OWN AND DRIVE THE EMBEDDED SYSTEM PRODUCT ROADMAP, FROM CONCEPT TO IMPLEMENTATION, ENSURING ALIGNMENT WITH CLIENT EXPECTATIONS AND TECHNICAL STANDARDS.
COLLABORATION: WORK CLOSELY WITH R&D TEAMS, SOFTWARE AND HARDWARE ENGINEERS, AND KEY AUTOMOTIVE CLIENTS TO DEVELOP STATE-OF-THE-ART EMBEDDED SOLUTIONS.
TECHNICAL EXPERTISE: PROVIDE EXPERTISE IN EMBEDDED SYSTEMS ARCHITECTURE, DESIGN, AND INTEGRATION, ENSURING THE HIGHEST QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE.
AGILE METHODOLOGIES: LEAD PROJECTS USING AGILE PRINCIPLES, ENSURING EFFICIENT DELIVERY AND ADAPTABILITY IN A FAST-PACED, INNOVATION-DRIVEN ENVIRONMENT.
STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT: COMMUNICATE EFFECTIVELY WITH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL STAKEHOLDERS, ENSURING CLARITY OF PRODUCT VISION, GOALS, AND TIMELINES.
CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT: Stay ahead of the latest trends and technologies in embedded systems and automotive, driving continuous innovation.
WHO ARE YOU
4+ years of experience in embedded systems development, with a focus on automotive applications.
Strong background in product ownership or system ownership roles, with demonstrated success in leading cross-functional teams.
Deep knowledge of embedded systems (hardware & software), AUTOSAR, ISO26262, and automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, etc.).
Experience working in agile environments, with a focus on continuous delivery and improvement.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to break down complex challenges and create solutions that drive success.
Management tool DOORS is highly meritorious in this role.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
