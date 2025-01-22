Embedded Linux engineer
2025-01-22
We are seeking an experienced Embedded Linux Engineer to join our dynamic team for an exciting project. This position offers an opportunity to work on innovative technologies and develop cutting-edge solutions within the embedded systems domain.
Job Responsibilities Develop and maintain embedded Linux software for various platforms.
Architect, design, and implement software stack in an embedded environment.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to define system requirements and specifications.
Debug and resolve complex system-level issues in embedded systems.
Optimise code for performance and memory usage in a resource-constrained environment.
Required Skills and Qualifications Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
3+ years of experience working with embedded Linux development.
Strong proficiency in C/C++ programming languages.
Experience with kernel development and board bring-up on Linux Platforms.
Understanding of device drivers, networking protocols, and bootloaders.
Ability to work independently with strong problem-solving skills.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Desirable Skills Experience with Yocto Project or Buildroot build systems.
Knowledge of real-time operating systems (RTOS).
Prior work in developing embedded systems for IoT applications.
Familiarity with scripting languages such as Python or Bash. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://consultancy.eccoci.se/
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se
9119099