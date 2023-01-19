Embedded Linux Developer
2023-01-19
Do you have a passion for software development?
Would you prefer a world where everything was connected?
Then check this out!
Sigma Connectivity is a global design house developing products for leading international brands in many industries including traditional industry, telecom, automotive, logistics, and more.
We have more than 700 highly experienced employees using our foundation from connectivity in the fast-paced electronics industry to make the internet of things (IoT) happen.
WSI, our business unit, located in Kista (Stockholm), with its 45 employees, works both with a tech-house service executing the customers' assignments in-house, as well as, an engineering service where our work resides in the customer's location. Our experienced team ensures quality every step of the way.
This position is for Engineering,enabling you to gather experience in different company structures and environments.
Baskunskaper
Must have
C/C++ for embedded systems
Easily setting up build environments for different Linux systems
Experience of embedded hardware platforms, (e.g., NXP, Qualcomm)
Experienced in Agile methodology
Experience in creating software architecture based on System-level requirements
Knowledge of version control systems, (e.g., git)
Yocto knowledge
Good to have
Experience in the following areas:
BSPs, OTA software upgrade for embedded Linux
embedded RTOS (e.g., Zephyr Project, FreeRTOS)
LwM2M, HTTP(s), MQTT(s)
Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Z-Wave, UWB, or other wireless communication
Cloud integrations and/or its Edge mechanisms
(e.g. Azure IoT edge, AWS IoT Greengrass)
RF experience
Continuous Integration and Automated testing
Jenkins
Used to work closely with hardware design (review schematics etc.)
Personliga färdigheter, egenskaper, erfarenhet
This is you
We are looking for you with a dedicated interest in software development in embedded systems.
Crucial at WSI Engineering is that you feel comfortable in contact with the client and with work on diverse sites and new environments. We value an open-mindset and persons who love customer contact, as well as teamwork and a high pace environment, where variety through different assignments is reality.
We are true to our slogan "You will never work alone", and the ability to work smoothly in teams with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other contacts is thus very important.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in engineering. Alternatively, you have gained similar knowledge from work experience, in the fields of embedded systems, electronics, or mechatronics.
We put great emphasis on your attitude and eagerness to learn!
Vi erbjuder
An international working environment
Opportunity to develop cutting edge technology for market leaders and some of the most demanding customers
Extensive hardware and software knowledge and all the equipment to build and test complete products and solutions
Working on a project basis, promoting competence development
At occasions, working on-site with the customer
Being part of a wonderful and experienced team where you will never work alone.
The Sigma Connectivity company culture.
Sigma Connectivity WSI is a unique consultant company offering:
Focus on connectivity, and the possibility to work for some of the most demanding connectivity customers available, with highly motivated and skilled developers and testers in the team.
Access to cutting-edge technology through our close cooperation with platform vendors and 3rd party companies.
A culture based on sharing experiences and knowledge. We will encourage you to develop and grow your competence and skills with new challenges.
Many great colleagues, passionate about all the cool devices we build, all being inventors committed to having fun while getting things done.
An environment with hardware and software knowledge as well as all the equipment to build and test complete products in-house.
Team activities with WSI colleagues, a yearly event with all team members of Sigma Connectivity.
