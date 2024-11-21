Embedded Engineer in automotive
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Software Engineer to enable Hardware In The Loop (HIL) Development.
In the next generation of vehicles, our client is making significant advancements by launching a capable centralized compute platform that will host most of the active safety, driver support, and vehicle motion control software (SW).
This platform, which connects all exterior sensors to a central computer, enables in-house software development, continuous innovation, and superior customer offerings. The client is also developing a modular, service-based perception platform that supports leading safety and driver support applications, setting the stage for future safety innovations and autonomous driving features. Their goal is to provide safe, personal, and sustainable mobility, aiming towards a future of zero collisions.
The Hardware In The Loop (HIL) test environments are integral to this computer-in-the-car architecture. These setups combine vehicle simulation with real hardware components to emulate a real vehicle's dynamics, critical for testing software before the final product launch. The team responsible for these environments focuses on ensuring they can execute relevant test cases for platform, software, and function verification.
Main Responsibilities:
Work in a cross-functional team with a high focus on quality and continuous improvements.
Define, set up, and configure HIL test environments to support current and future projects.
Work with software application deployment on the core computer.
Perform modeling work using Matlab and Simulink.
Enable test automation, moving towards Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD).
Collaborate closely with other teams, suppliers, and stakeholders, and build a broad network within the company.
Required Qualifications:
M.Sc or B.Sc in Electronics, Physics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering, or a related field.
At least 2 years of experience with dSPACE Hardware In The Loop (HIL) rigs.
At least 2 years of experience with dSPACE development tools (e.g., ControlDesk, ConfigurationDesk, ModelDesk, Bus Manager, Aurelion).
At least 2 years of experience with Matlab/Simulink development.
