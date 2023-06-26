Electronics Engineer to award-winning cleantech company
2023-06-26
Are you an Electronics Engineer interested to go on a journey within revolutionary technology, immerse yourself in hands-on electronics development and be an essential player in a wide range of projects? If you seek a chance to flourish within an innovative organization where your creativity can thrive, where you have the freedom to drive your work without micro-management, and where the celebration of our shared triumphs is cherished, look no further! Embrace the opportunity to join award-winning Epishine and apply to the role as Electronic Engineer.
About Epishine
Epishine was founded on the basis of more than 30 years of research in organic electronics, photovoltaics and the development of our breakthrough manufacturing process within printed indoor solar cells. This unique manufacturing process achieves a groundbreaking level of scalability in terms of manufacturing, and provides industry-leading efficiency in low light conditions. Our first product is optimised for harvesting energy in low light, indoor environments. It's a small, thin and flexible indoor solar cell, printed on recyclable plastic that is easily integrated into wireless products where it converts light into electricity.
Epishine's vision is to make our planet more sustainable. Nothing less and nothing more. Our mission is to be at the forefront of printed organic solar cells and, in a series of phases, offer the world's most scalable, resource-efficient, and affordable solar cell. Our company was founded in 2016 and consists of dedicated teams working together at our headquarters in Linköping, Sweden. To learn more about Epishine's work and vision, go to www.epishine.com
The mission
Drive the technology forward and be one of the first to work with flexible, printed electronics. Take on the challenge of designing electronics in microwatts. Conduct experiments, evaluate and build prototypes. Does this awaken the electronics nerd in you?
As an Electronic Engineer at Epishine, you will be part of our Product Integration team which consists of engineers within mechanics and electronics. The team's purpose is to help our customers transition to Light Energy Harvesting by working on the integration of Epishine's indoor solar cells into customer products. Your mission in the team will be to coordinate and work on internal and customer projects, by acting as a technical advisor and doer within electronics. The role will require seeing the bigger picture while still handling design details. You should be prepared to work hands-on with electronics development, whilst also taking on a customer-facing, project coordinating role. As Epishine grows, the role will become more defined, and you will get to choose which direction you would like to go in.
The position offers varying tasks such as:
• Actively drive ongoing customer projects and act as a technical advisor to find optimal solutions for customer applications and design
• Collaborate and communicate internally to solve customer issues and improve processes
• Stay updated on industry trends and innovative technologies to drive continuous improvements of electrical integration according to our company roadmaps
• On occasion participate in trade shows, exhibitions, and events to spread the word about Epishine and our mission
You will collaborate closely with colleagues from our Market & Sales team as well as from our Tech team to efficiently aid our customers' transition to Light Energy Harvesting. You will be based in our headquarter office in Linköping.
Who are we looking for?
For this position, we are looking for engineers who have a relevant, technical education within electronics. You have a couple of years' experience working with low power electronics design and development. It is great if you have experience with customer relations, life cycle assessment, project management or software development, but it's not a must.
What we find important is that you have the right attitude and personality, as we believe that these are the true driving forces of success. You should have the will and drive to bring innovation to life and face challeges with curiosity and a problem-solving mindset. As Epishine is a quickly growing company, it is important that you are flexible and able to adapt to changes. For this role specifically, you need to enjoy working hands-on with a structured approach, and be able to take projects from concept to tangible reality. You are communicative and enjoy collaborating efficiently in teams, and your social skills enable you to build and maintain relations with people internally as well as externally.
As our teams consists of colleagues from diverse corners of the world, you should be comfortable communicating in verbal as well as in written English. It is meritorious if you also speak Swedish, German, French and/or Chinese.
What do we offer?
At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a quickly growing scale-up, there will be opportunities for development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. Additionally, we offer a secure employment with pension and insurance benefits, flexible working hours, the possibility of working remotely, yearly wellness allowance and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure
Does this role sound exciting? We will work with ongoing selection so apply today if you are interested. The starting date is flexible, but as soon as possible if we get to decide!
If you have any queries about this recruitment, please contact our recruiter Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@epishine.com
