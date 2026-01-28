Electronics Engineer
Tecmika AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-01-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tecmika AB i Malmö
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
About us:
We are a consultancy firm that supports organizations and associations in the advanced change. With an interesting blend of capability in IT, plan, correspondence, and the board, we foster inventive that contribute with high business an incentive for our clients.
What we are looking for:
Tecmika is looking for an exceptional electronics engineer.
You have a relevant Engineering degree, in Electronics or similar level of relevant experience
• Professional work experience in developing analog electronics, with a portfolio of successful projects.
• Experienced with complex control technology and power / high speed electronics.
• Analytical and problem-solving skills, with experience optimizing designs for manufacturability.
• Good communication skills.
• Good teamwork skills, capable of working effectively with various engineering and project teams to achieve success
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27
E-post: info@tecmika.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tecmika AB
(org.nr 559161-5124), http://www.tecmika.com
Nordenskiöldsgatan 11a (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9710557