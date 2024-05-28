Electronics Engineer
2024-05-28
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We have delivered several groundbreaking products that have made an impact on perceived safety and look forward to pioneering many more. We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology.
The New Business Access Control Solutions team at Axis are now looking for a Electronics Designer to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
We are about 20 happy and forward-thinking individuals that value teamwork and each other. Our team consists of both Mechanical and Electrical engineers. We work cross functionally and collaborate with many other functions in our organization on a daily basis. We are responsible for 2 out of 3 product areas at New Business, namely Intercoms and Access Control.
Our team ranges from very experienced designers to recent graduates, since we know great ideas come from anywhere and anyone at any point. We have great openness, where each employee helps their colleagues and takes the time to share knowledge, which you will notice when you get here!
At New Business Access Control Solutions, we look ahead. We develop new innovative products and system solutions to broaden Axis' total offering. Focus is on the professional solutions of the future, in the area of smart access control systems. The products we develop are: Intercoms, Door Controllers, Card Readers, and Accessories. Exciting products that have won the hearts of our customers but also prizes like Red Dot Awards!
What does an electronics designer do at the New Business Access Control Solutions department?
As an electronics designer, you are involved from the first product idea to global launch. You have a broad role and in addition to being responsible for the electrical design, you work with schematic design, component selection, testing and verification, production support but also certifications.
Product development is conducted in cross-functional project teams. Disciplines you will have close contact with are product managers, project managers, PCB CAD, mechanics, purchasing, software, quality, tech writers, etc. You will also be an important part of Axis' continuous improvement work for further development of the tools and working methods that the electronics groups jointly use at Axis. We have great openness, where each employee helps their colleagues move forward and takes the time to share their knowledge. Which you will notice when you get here!
Examples of technologies you will get in contact with are, analog and digital electronics, audio design, power and PoE, high speed interfaces (Ethernet, USB, LVDS etc.), RF/antennas, displays etc. To ensure the quality of our products, you will also design and test for EMC and electrical safety. As our products are based on high requirements regarding function, quality and innovation, you will have great outlet for your personal creativity.
Who are you?
You are a passionate Electronics Designer with a genuine interest in technology and a relevant experience in electronics. You possess a university/college education. It is an advantage if you master electronics CAD tools like, Expedition or PADS and feel comfortable in designing both digital and analogue electronics.
You are used to developing complete products, from idea to volume production, and preferably in the area of consumer electronics. You are used to working in teams and comfortable in taking a leading role.
What Axis has to offer
Axis offers a multicultural workplace with an open corporate culture. We allow and encourage our employees to think independently. From day one, you will have the opportunity to contribute with your skills in a company that believes in innovation and the individual. At Axis, you get the opportunity to build your own network for the future. Here we gather talented and creative people who all work towards the same goal - to be number one. Come join the community and contribute with your knowledge!
Your development is something we truly care about. Except from all the opportunities that comes with a big organization, we encourage you to try new areas depending on your interest. E.g our concept "Axchange" where you can try new roles or responsibilities somewhere else in the company.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like your future adventure? Don't hesitate - send in your application today! We go through applications continuously.
If you have any questions reach out to recruiting manager Vasilios Spiropoulos at or +46 46-272 23 48.
