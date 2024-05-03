Electronics Engineer
We have an opportunity for the position of Electronics Engineer with one of our client.
Location: Jönköping
Requirements:
1. Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering or a related field.
2. Experience in designing and testing electronic systems, components, or circuits.
3. Excellent knowledge of electronic and electrical systems, and their components.
4. Strong problem-solving ability and attention to detail.
5. Team player with good communication skills.
6. Proficient with design and simulation software.
7. Citizenship: EU/EES/NATO
8. Language: Swedish and English
9. No hybrid, on premise.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 12-05-2024
