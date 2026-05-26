Electronics Design Engineer
Perten Instruments AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perten Instruments AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to help improve the lives of millions of people and create a healthier world? When you work at PerkinElmer, that's exactly what you'll do. From our dedicated scientists and world-class operations employees to our innovative R&D professionals and committed sales and service groups, we're a unique team of 5,000+ global colleagues who come to work every day knowing we're making a difference. Through innovation, collaboration, and believing in our mission, we strive to create an inspiring and inclusive culture for our employees, so that they can be their best and, together, create a better tomorrow. Join us today.
Perten, a PerkinElmer Company is currently looking for a Electronics Design Engineer - Hybrid working - 3 days in Hägersten
The ideal candidate will own tasks related to both sustaining our existing product portfolio and designing new, NIR, rheological and RF analytical instruments for food analysis. This is an excellent opportunity for a proactive and driven professional to contribute to the ongoing success and innovation of our advanced analytical instrument portfolio.
This role will be based in Hägersten under the Perten Instruments R&D organization. Perten Instruments is a part of PerkinElmer, Inc. Perten Instruments specializes in the design, development, and manufacture manufacturing of analytical instruments used primarily in the food and agricultural industries. Our instruments are known for their precision and reliability in analyzing various properties of grains, flour, food, feed, and other agricultural products.
PerkinElmer is a global analytical services and solutions provider with offerings including the leading OneSource Field and Laboratory services business that serve the biopharma, food, environmental, safety and applied end markets to accelerate scientific outcomes. Since 1937, PerkinElmer has served as a trusted partner in laboratory analysis and management and today complements its service offerings with a broad portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables, and reagents. With a dedicated team of more than 6,000 team members, the Company serves customers in more than 35 countries. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
Role description:
Development and design of electronic circuit boards containing digital and analog components. A typical design involves computer module carrier boards, DC-DC converters, motor drivers, AD-converters, LED drivers.
Participate in the entire process of releasing new products, maintaining the existing portfolio up-to-date, and addressing end-of-life (EOL) situations by updating instruments while ensuring regulatory compliance.
Debug, trouble shoot and repair on a PCBA level using tools such as oscilloscope, signal generator etc. Including soldering equipment both for SMD/THD components
Work closely in a small team and interact with other functions e.g. Software, Applications, and Product Management teams
Basic firmware development, with or without RTOS
Role requirements:
Legal right to work in Sweden (eg permanent residence permit, EU citizenship or equivalent)
BSc in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
5 years or more experience in a similar position is preferred
Experience in PCBA design from idea to volume manufacturing
Proficiency with Altium Designer or other eCAD tool
Experience in hardware debugging
Be able to provide test and verification documents for production use
Experience with one or more of the following protocols: SPI, I2C, USB, UART, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, SATA, MODBUS
Basic understanding how to comply with EMC, ESD and electrical safety as well standards related to legal market requirements
Experience with cable and connector selection is a plus
Experience with FPGAs is also an advantage
Ability to collaborate, with a problem-solving and innovative mindset
Ability to lead smaller projects
Fluent in English
What we offer:
Interesting and stimulating role in an expanding company and market
Advanced technology and top professionals
Possibility to attend professional training and seminars
Collaborative and diverse environment
Wellness subsidy
Collective agreement
Hybrid workplace
Will you be our next top professional? Please apply to this intriguing position as soon as possible and join us today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perten Instruments AB
(org.nr 556084-5736)
Instrumentvägen 31 (visa karta
)
126 53 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
PerkinElmer, Perten Instruments AB Jobbnummer
9929744