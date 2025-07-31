Electronic Technician (Entry-Level)
Bigkoko Transcontinental Gruppen Filial / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bigkoko Transcontinental Gruppen Filial i Stockholm
Role Summary
The Entry-Level Electronic Technician plays a key role in supporting the design, assembly, testing, maintenance, and repair of electronic equipment and systems. Working under the supervision of a senior technician, this position involves hands-on work with circuit boards, wiring, diagnostic tools, and technical documentation. The role is ideal for someone with foundational knowledge in electronics and a desire to grow their skills in a practical, team-oriented environment.
What Success looks like
Success in this position includes:
Technical Accuracy: Consistently assembling and troubleshooting electronic components with precision and adherence to safety standards.
Reliability: Completing assigned tasks on time and with minimal errors, showing initiative to learn and improve.
Team Collaboration: Effectively communicating with engineers, senior technicians, and other departments within/outside Sweden to support project timelines and technical needs.
Continuous Improvement: Demonstrating a proactive attitude toward learning new tools, technologies, and procedures, and applying feedback constructively.
Documentation & Reporting: Maintaining clear and accurate records of work performed, test results, and parts used.
Role in the Organization
As a critical member of the technical operations, the Entry-Level Electronic Technician supports the smooth functioning of the organization's products/services by ensuring the reliability and performance of its electronic systems. This role helps bridge the gap between design and implementation, contributing directly to product quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. As the technician gains experience, they can progress into more specialized roles or leadership positions, making this a foundational role for long-term technical career growth within the organization.
Role: This individual will be hands-on with the physical hardware (Developement).
Typical Responsibilities
PCB Assembly: Soldering (especially SMD components using the T12 station and hot air), component placement, and rework.
Hardware Debugging Assistance: Following test procedures, taking measurements with the oscilloscope, multimeter, and logic analyzer under supervision, identifying basic hardware faults (shorts, opens, wrong components).
Component Management: Helping with inventory, organizing components, process documentation and preparing kits for assembly.
Casing Assembly: Fitting PCBs into 3D printed casings, mechanical assembly.
Basic Tool Maintenance: Keeping soldering stations clean, organizing the workbench.
Excellent Ethics: Strict adherence to SOP, Job safety and self developed work ethics.
Qualifications
Education:
Associate degree or technical diploma in Electronics, Electrical Engineering Technology, or a related field (or equivalent).
Skills:
Solid understanding of basic electronic components (resistors, capacitors, diodes, transistors, etc.).
Ability to read and interpret schematics, wiring diagrams, and technical manuals.
Proficient in using multimeters, oscilloscopes, soldering tools, and other diagnostic equipment.
Basic understanding of safety procedures and ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) protocols.
Strong attention to detail and manual dexterity for working with small components.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Dexterity, attention to detail, basic understanding of electronics.
Ability to follow instructions.
Expert use of contemplary digital tools.
Contribution to Products
Ensures physical units are built correctly, assists in identifying hardware-related issues, maintains the physical lab.
Experience
1 - 2 years of hands-on experience in an electronics lab, workshop, or technical environment (internships or school labs acceptable).
Prior experience with PCB assembly or repair is a huge plus.
Language requirements
Swedish - Basic to fluent proficiency required (B1-B2 level or higher)
English -- Basic to fluent proficiency required (C level or higher)
Certifications (Optional/Preferred)
IPC-A-610 or J-STD-001 certification (CIS, preferred but not required).
OSHA 10-Hour General Industry or similar safety certification is a plus.
Elsäkerhetsutbildning (Electrical safety training)
BAS P/U, Säkra Lyft, or Hot Work training (preferred, but not required)
Driving license (B-körkort) or an EU/recognized international license is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
E-post: operations@bigkokogroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Elektronikmontör". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bigkoko Transcontinental Gruppen Filial
(org.nr 516413-4289)
Embassy House Östgötgatan 12 (visa karta
)
116 25 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9441369