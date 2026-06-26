Electrical System Engineer in Finsprång
Maxitech AB / Elektronikjobb / Norrköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Norrköping
2026-06-26
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maxitech AB i Norrköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
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, Örebro
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About the role
Maxitech is now looking for an Electrical System Engineer for an assignment within customer-specific electrical design for international gas turbine projects. The role is part of an electrical engineering team working with extended scope and oil & gas-related projects, with a focus on medium-sized gas turbines and associated electrical systems.
In this role you will work with electrical design and complete electrical documentation for customer projects worldwide. Depending on your previous experience, you will either work closely with senior colleagues or take a more leading role in electrical design within customer order projects. The work covers the full project lifecycle, from initial engineering to support during assembly and delivery.
The role involves close collaboration with several internal and external stakeholders, including development teams, chief engineers, assembly, site teams, subcontractors, purchasing and sales. The consultant will also spend time in the workshop to support the project during the assembly phase.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with technically advanced electrical systems in international gas turbine and extended scope projects.
• A role in a collaborative engineering environment where learning, knowledge sharing and continuous development are encouraged.
• Attractive benefits, modern offices, and a culture that values teamwork and helpfulness
• A generous competence development budget to accelerate your learning and career growth
Your responsibilities
As an Electrical System Engineer you will be responsible for contributing to electrical design solutions in customer order projects. The role includes both technical design work and project-related coordination to ensure that customer, quality, cost and delivery requirements are met.
Main responsibilities include:
• Developing customer-specific electrical design solutions for gas turbine and extended scope projects.
• Preparing and maintaining complete electrical documentation for international customer projects.
• Working with electrical systems related to low, medium and high voltage applications.
• Supporting project deliveries involving transformers, switchgears and relay protection.
• Collaborating with internal functions such as development, chief engineers, assembly, purchasing, sales and site teams.
• Coordinating with subcontractors and external interfaces when needed.
• Supporting the project during the assembly phase, including hands-on follow-up in the workshop.
• Ensuring that technical solutions are aligned with customer requirements, quality standards and project timelines.
• Contributing to a collaborative and inclusive team culture.
Your profile
Requirements
• Relevant education or background within electrical engineering, power systems or a similar technical field.
• At least 2–3 years of relevant experience within electrical engineering.
• Experience or understanding of low, medium or high voltage systems.
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
• Ability to work in cross-functional project teams.
• Structured approach to documentation, quality and delivery.
• Working experience in COMOS & SAP is an advantage, but not a requirement.
The person suited for this role is structured, responsible and comfortable working in a project-based engineering environment with several stakeholders. The role requires someone who can take ownership of technical deliveries while also collaborating closely with colleagues, subcontractors and internal functions. The person should be communicative, solution-oriented and able to balance technical quality with customer, cost and delivery requirements. A curious and open mindset is also important, as the role involves continuous learning and increasing responsibility over time.
Other information
Start: According to agreement
Scope: Full-time
Location: Finspång
Assignment type: Consultant assignment through Maxitech
The recruitment process is handled by Maxitech. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
About us
Maxitech is a consulting and recruitment partner within technology and IT. We work closely with both clients and consultants to create long-term matches based on competence, business understanding and technical development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maxitech AB
(org.nr 559310-7765)
Norr mälarstrand 8 (visa karta
)
112 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Maxitech Kontakt
Gabriella Saume gabriella.saume@maxitech.nu Jobbnummer
9980360