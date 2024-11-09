Electrical Engineering Manager
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated System Electrical Engineering Manager to join our dynamic team and lead together with me in future. The ideal candidate will have a background in system engineering, excellent leadership abilities, and a passion for innovation. We deliver develop projects of various complexity and adapt to new technology. As a leader here you need to keep track on the short-term goals to develop capacity to long term. An increase of technically complicated projects demand that we as colleagues learn from each other
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead and manage a team of engineers to deliver high-quality system solutions.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure project success.
* Drive continuous improvement and innovation within the engineering department.
* Oversee the development and implementation of engineering processes and standards.
* Resource planning together with Team Lead is also part of the responsibilities.
* Maintain the knowledge within the team, challenge and support individuals for their own development.
What You Bring
* Proven experience in system engineering and team management.
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think strategically.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
* You are driven by technical development and implementation of ideas in the technical area and in the engineering tools.
* You have an open mind and see possibilities were others see problems.
* You are able to manage and enjoy variation in workload both for yourself and your team.
About the Team
We are approximately 35 employees, engineers/specialists/ technical area managers, on department.
Join us and be a part of a forward-thinking company that values creativity, collaboration, and excellence. Apply now to make a significant impact on our projects and drive our success forward.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
