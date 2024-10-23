Electrical Engineer
Overview:
The Electrical Engineer is responsible for overseeing, reviewing and analyzing the electrical design work for one or more areas (Steel Mill, Iron Reduction, Hydrogen Plant, Balance of Plant, PDOP Power Distribution areas and Ground Works) in Boden Project. As Electrical Engineer, you will be responsible to ensure coordination of our engineering partners to reach cost and time efficient design solutions for all electrical design & engineering work related to your area but you will also participate in the cross-functional delivery and technology teams.
Responsibilities
As part of the owner's engineering team you are responsible for engineering assurance within your discipline. Delivery of the work is through our EPCM and OEM partners and you ensure that they get the information and feedback required to deliver the work in a safe, cost-effective, and schedule-effective way. You will represent for the Electrical discipline, being the single point of contact for the delivery and quality of the discipline.
• Own Electrical engineering and design in the areas assigned.
• Provide leadership and guidance on developing the engineering and design strategy and concepts.
• Manage engineering work to ensure compliance to codes, standards, regulations, equipment specifications, and process equipment operating targets.
• You will report to Electrical Lead of Project Delivery department.
• Advancing quality achievement and performance improvement throughout the organization.
• Manage the work of our EPCM engineering partners for electrical engineering and design
• Develop or select engineering and design standards and procedures to ensure that quality requirements are met and consistent.
• To review, comment and verify design documentation received from EPCM, OEM, Technology Provider, Suppliers etc. Candidate should be well versed to work in Documentation Control System like ACC.
• It is preferred that the hired Electrical Engineer resource will be working physically full time in Head office at Stockholm.
• Coordination within electrical team and also inter/discipline team for any interfaces.
Experience
• Minimum 6-10 years working experience in major industrial capital projects in the areas of Electrical Design & Engineering, preferably in Steel Plant /Power Plant / Hydrogen / Oil & Gas, major projects. The candidate should have proven hand on experience in reviewing the electrical design deliverables of major projects.
• Highly developed knowledge of industrial scale electrical designing.
• Experienced in ensuring that all electrical design & engineering documents and installations conform to relevant International & National Codes and Standards and also conform to Local Swedish and Scandinavian standards. To prepare, review, approve the design and site installation documents related to Electrical work, Power System Studies, (Load Flow, Short Circuit, Harmonic Analysis, Protection Relay Settings & Coordination, Equipment Sizing, Equipment Electrical Design Calculations, EHV-HV/ LV Sub-stations including Switchgears, Transformers, Cabling, Relays, UPS, Battery Chargers, HV/MV/LV Motors, Drives, Emergency Generators, Transmission and Distribution of Power, Hazardous area classification, field electrical equipment, Fire Alarm System, Instrumentation & Control System is preferred
• Hands on experience on ETAP software, review of Design and Calculations done through ETAP or similar software.
• Previous project experience with International, Swedish /Scandinavian codes and standards will be an advantage.
• Experience in design, planning, execution, management & communication with all stakeholders in large successful capital projects.
• Extensive experience in coordinating with EPCM & OEM Electrical engineers and following, reviewing, commenting and approving design deliverables and documents.
• Must be knowledgeable about industry best practices and change management.
• Recent experience managing engineering and construction activities in large capital projects
• To assume the role of Design in-charge in the execution of specific delegated electrical tasks and or duties as required.
• To manage, organize and lead electrical design solutions in your assigned areas.
• To ensure that all electrical design & engineering documents and installations conform to relevant International & National Codes and Standards and also conform to Local Swedish and Scandinavian Standards & To prepare, review, approve the design and site installation documents related to Electrical work, Power System Studies, Electrical Design Calculations, Sub-stations, field electrical equipment. Knowledge of Fire Alarm System, Instrumentation & Control System is preferred.
• Management of the day-to-day workload of Electrical Engineers, Supervisors and Technicians within their respective Design Teams, in line with the instructions of the Electrical Lead / Engineering Manager and in accordance with the companies Quality Management Systems.
• To be the Technical representative at Project and Progress meetings with EPCM, OEM, Vendors, as required. Ensuring a collaborative approach, develop through to lessons learnt meetings.
Interpersonal skills
• Excellent management and interpersonal/communication skills. Should be able to handle technical meetings.
• Demonstrable ability to cooperate, collaborate, and work effectively in a complex multi-team environment with sometimes competing views and overlapping responsibilities.
• Advanced ability to communicate effectively, both verbal and written, with all internal and external entities.
• Capable of working in major projects requirements and goals.
