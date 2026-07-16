Electrical Design Engineer
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Elektronikjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ängelholm
2026-07-16
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for experienced Electrical Design Engineers to join Koenigsegg - people who share our passion for engineering excellence, innovation, and building the world's most exceptional hypercars. This position offers an opportunity to take deeper ownership in product development, grow your technical expertise, and contribute directly to the design of wiring harness systems for our hypercars.
Responsibilities
Electrical Design & Ownership
Take technical ownership of vehicle electrical system schematics (wiring harness schematics)
Design and maintain harness schematics, wiring diagrams, BOMs, cable lists, and connector definitions
Define wire types, sizes, terminals, seals, and connectors according to electrical requirements, environmental conditions, and automotive standards
Integrate new ECUs and electronic components (both in-house and externally sourced) into existing vehicle architectures
Generate and maintain harness requirements throughout the development lifecycle
Integration & Collaboration
Work closely with Electronics, Mechanical, Prototype, Manufacturing, and Purchasing teams to ensure robust harness integration
Act as the interface between the Electronics team and the Harness Design team
Support sourcing activities in collaboration with Purchasing and external suppliers
Validation & Troubleshooting
Debug harness-related issues at both bench and vehicle level
Support prototype builds and manufacturing from a harness design perspective
Ensure schematic solutions are deployable, manufacturable, and serviceable
Education & Background
One of the following:
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering
Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering
Experience
Minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in automotive electrical design and wiring harness development
Technical Competence
Experience with automotive electrical architecture and schematic diagramming
Solid knowledge of automotive electrical systems, standards, and regulations (e.g. ISO, SAE)
Understanding of wiring harness materials, manufacturing processes, and design
Experience defining and maintaining system schematics, wiring diagrams, and wire lists
Hands-on experience with prototype and/or production harnesses
Knowledge of Automotive Communication busses
Basic electronics knowledge and ability to read and understand electronic schematics
Ability to:Calculate circuit power, current, voltage drop, and propose optimizations
Translate harness requirements into schematics and structured data
Troubleshoot electrical and harness-related issues
Skill set needed
Automotive electrical schematic design
Wiring harness architecture and component knowledge
Automotive electrical standards and norms
Communication busses and basic electronics
Manufacturing awareness and design-for-production mindset
Strong teamwork and communication skills
English proficiency
Ownership mindset and accountability
Fast learner with high adaptabilityDesirable Skills
Experience with HV and LV wiring harnesses for electric or hybrid vehicles
Knowledge about harness routing, fixing, and protection
Electronics-focused background
Familiarity with IPC/WHMA-A-620 standards
Experience with harness schematics design
Knowledge of E3 cable design software (Zuken E3.series) is an advantage
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible – requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 74 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
10004790