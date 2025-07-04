Electrical Design Engineer
2025-07-04
About
Are you Echandia's next Electrical Designer and want to help shape the future of sustainable energy solutions in the marine industry? Then you've come to the right place. A growing company where innovation, sustainability, and technology will shape your everyday life together with the team, where the journey towards a greener world has just begun. Apply today as we work with ongoing selection!
The role
As an electrical designer, you will:
Create and adjust electrical drawings, primarily for delivery projects within battery systems.
Use drawings as a basis for production and as reference material for customers during system integration on ships.
Maintain project documentation and ensure everything is correct and ready for delivery.
Collaborate closely with automation engineers and project managers to handle project-specific adjustments in drawings.
Participate in research and development (R&D) projects as needed, contributing drawings and technical solutions.
Work both independently and as part of a smaller team to maintain and develop standards for drawings and project adaptations.
Use the E-plan software for daily tasks, which include both delivery projects and improvement work.
Qualifications:
Has relevant technical post-secondary education.
Has previously worked in a similar role, preferably within the marine industry.
Has basic knowledge of Swedish and English, as both languages are used in daily work.
Has a strong attention to detail and ability to work carefully and structured.
Is flexible to handle late changes or new tasks that arise during projects.
Has a solution-oriented attitude with a focus on maintaining high standards in documentation and drawings.
Why Join Echandia Marine?
Impact: Work on groundbreaking technology that will shape the future of sustainable marine transport.
Growth: Develop your skills in a dual role that combines technical leadership with product strategy.
Innovation: Join a culture that values creativity, collaboration and innovation at every level.
Mission: Be part of a purpose-driven company working to make the marine industry cleaner and more efficient.
The right candidate will be part of a fast growing, non-hierarchical and business focused scale-up company fighting climate change through zero-emission electrification.
