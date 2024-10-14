Electrical Automation Engineer
2024-10-14
Electrical Automation Engineer
1.Proficient in electrical specifications and standards; skilled in programming Siemens, AB, and Mitsubishi PLCs.
2.Select and list components for servo motors, electric cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders.
3.Proficient in selecting, programming, designing, and debugging PLCs, screens, and servos; independently audit programs; familiar with ABB and Kuka robot programming and simulation.
4.Develop and implement automation strategies, plans, and technical proposals for non-standard production line projects.
5.Collaborate with the team to complete site electrical debugging, achieve mechanical design targets, analyze and resolve complex issues, and implement improvement solutions.
6.Familiar with electrical automation network architecture; design and monitor industrial control networks using protocols like Profibus, Profinet, Ethernet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, and communication modules/interfaces like Profibus DP, DeviceNet, RS232, MES.
7.Conduct training for customer operators.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
