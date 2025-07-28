Editor / Rules Manager - White Wolf
2025-07-28
As Editor/Rules Manager at White Wolf, you will ensure mechanical precision and narrative clarity across our White Wolf product lines. You'll refine and standardize creative content, ensuring rules, lore, and systems operate in harmony to deliver compelling player experiences. Collaborating with writers, designers, and creative leads, you will uphold editorial excellence and system integrity, and help foster transparency in design with our player community.
Key Responsibilities
Lead editing and rules validation for White Wolf titles
Ensure consistency, balance, and clarity across systems and supplements
Guide freelance contributors and manage editorial standards
Drive playtesting and system refinement with design leads, ensuring transparency through public updates and engagement with the player community
Requirements
5+ years editing experience, ideally with tabletop games or complex narrative systems
Proven expertise in rules editing and game system management
Excellent communication and attention to detail across large documents
Proficient in collaborative editing tools and workflows
Fluent in English
Familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign or InCopy
Nice to Have
Familiarity with World of Darkness and emergent trends in the RPG space
Experience in accessibility editing, localization, and playtesting
Background in technical writing or systems design
Work Culture
At Paradox Interactive, we pride ourselves on a culture that values creativity, inclusion, and mutual respect. We believe in creating a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute to our shared vision. We offer flexible working conditions, a healthy work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth within an international team passionate about games and storytelling.
Practical Information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: EVP, White Wolf
Location: Stockholm (Visa sponsorship available)
